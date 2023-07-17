IGNOU Launches New PG Diploma Programme in Services Management, Applications Open Till July 31

Indira Gandhi National Open University has launched a new postgraduate diploma programme in services management. Admissions for the new PGDM programme is underway. Candidates interested in applying for the new course can visit the official website until July 31, 2023, to submit their applications.

According to university officials, the course will be offered in the July 2023 academic session. The programme will include a modern course curriculum and self-study resources aimed at increasing employability in the services industry and promoting lifelong learning.

The applications for the postgraduate diploma programme are available on the official website ignou.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to submit their applications.

IGNOU Registration Link - Click Here

IGNOU PGDM - Eligibility Criteria

Before submitting the applications, candidates are advised to check through the eligibility criteria prescribed by the university. According to the eligibility given, candidates who have cleared their undergraduate degree with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for reserved category) are eligible to apply for the exams.

How to apply for IGNOU July Session Admissions

The IGNOU 2023 July session applications are available online. Candidates interested in applying for the new PGDM programme can follow the steps provided below to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July session application

Step 3: Click on new registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the IGNOU application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

