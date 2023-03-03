    IGNOU PhD Exam 2023: Objection Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

    As per the recent updates, the IGNOU will close the PhD. Exam 2023 Answer Key Objection Window tomorrow, March 4, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can raise their objections till 6 pm through the email ID available on the official website- ignou.ac.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 3, 2023 12:27 IST
    IGNOU PhD Exam 2023
    IGNOU PhD Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the PhD. Exam 2023 Answer Key Objection window tomorrow, March 4, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU PhD 2023 examination and are willing to challenge the IGNOU PhD provisional answer key can send their queries through the email Id- entrancetest@ignou.ac.in

    As per the recent updates, the IGNOU PhD Exam 2023 provisional answer key was released on March 1, 2023, on its official website. However, candidates can raise their queries by March 4, 2023, till 6 pm.

    IGNOU PhD Exam 2023 Provisional Answer Key - Direct Link 

    IGNOU PhD Exam 2023 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window (Official Notice)  - Direct Link 

    How to Download the IGNOU 2023 PhD Provisional Answer Key?

    Candidates who appeared for the IGNOU PhD examination 2023 can follow the steps to know how to download the provisional answer key.

    • Step 1: Visit IGNOU's official website- ignou.ac.in
    • Step 2: Now, click on the PhD Exam 2023 answer key link available on the screen
    • Step 3: The IGNOU PhD Provisional Answer Key 2023 will appear on the window
    • Step 4: Go through all the answers and download the IGNOU PhD Provisional Answer Key 2023
    • Step 5:Take a few printouts of the IGNOU PhD Exam Provisional Answer Key 2023 for future reference

    IGNOU PhD Exam Provisional Answer Key 2023

    According to the official notification, the Indira Gandhi National Open University will announce the PhD Exam Final Answer Key 2023 after the consideration of all the challenges made by the students. However, the IGNOU PhD Exam 2023 result will be made on the basis of the final answer key.

