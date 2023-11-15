IIM Bangalore Admission Test For PGPEM, PhD Programmes To Be Held on Nov 19, Jan 28

IIM Bangalore Admission Test: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM) Bangalore will conduct IIMB Test online on November 19 and January 28, 2024. The IIMB Test will be conducted in one session each on both days from 10 AM to 12 noon. The IIMB test scores will be accepted for admission to the two-year MBA for working professionals: Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme of IIM Bangalore.

The deadline to register for both exams is different. The last registration date for the IIM-B test scheduled on November 19 is November 15, 2023 and for the exam scheduled on January 28, applicants should apply by January 25, 2024.

IIMB Admission Test Registration

Candidates applying for the IIM-B test should indicate the test round in the PGPEM/PhD 2024 online application separately before submission. If any applicant has already appeared for the first round test but would like to reappear for the next round of tests, then they can appear by paying the test fee of Rs 1,000.

If the applicant is unable to appear in the first round test scheduled, the test fee paid for the first round will stand forfeited. The applicant can appear for the second round test scheduled on January 28, 2024, by paying the test fee of Rs 1,000 using the link provided on the website.

IIMB Admission Test

The test will be held and proctored online by IIM Bangalore. The candidates can take the test from their locations or home. The conditions and requirements to be followed by the candidates will be shared ahead of the test, an IIM Bangalore statement said.

CAT Admit Card 2023

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has released the CAT admit card for the registered candidates. They can download the admit card by visiting the official website: iimcat.ac.in. To download the IIM CAT 2023 admit card students are required to visit the official website and log in using the user ID and password. They are advised to keep a copy of the CAT admit card with them for further reference. The CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2023.

