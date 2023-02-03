IIM CAP 2023 Slot Allotment Schedule Releases for Personal Interview, Check Dates Here

IIM CAP 2023: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Udaipur has announced the slot allotment schedule for IIM Common Admission Process (CAP) personal interview phase -1, 2 and 3. Candidates who have registered for seat allotment can check their IIM CAP personal interview (PI) phase - 1 schedule on the official website - cap2023.iimu.ac.in. To check the IIM CAP 2023 slot allotment, they will have to log in through their CAT ID and password.

Also, the IIM CAP 2023 link for online personal interviews will be sent to the candidate’s registered email ID two-three days before the interview. They are required to join the IIM CAP 2023 personal interview through the Zoom platform.

IIM CAP PI Slot Allotment Dates 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

IIM CAP 2023 Dates

Events Dates Intimation regarding Personal Interview (PI) Second week of February 2023 IIM CAP Personal Interview Phase 1 February 13 to 18, 2023 IIM CAP Personal Interview Phase 2 February 20 to 25, 2023 IIM CAP Personal Interview Phase 3 February 27 to March 4, 2023

How To Check IIM CAP 2023 Slot Allotment for Personal Interview?

Those who have registered for CAP 2023 can check the details of IIM PI slot allotment by login into their dashboard. Candidates have to attend the PI according to the allotted slot. Go through the steps to know how to check IIM CAP alot allotment 2023 for PI -

1st Step - Go to the official website of IIM CAP - cap2023.iimu.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to the login window.

3rd Step - Login by entering - CAT ID and password.

4th Step - The IIM CAP 2023 personal interview allotment will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Check and download the IIM CAP PI slot allotment letter for further reference.

IIM CAP 2023

Common Admission Process (CAP) is conducted for baby IIMs from admission to their PGP/ MBA program. The new baby IIM includes - IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Jammu, IIM Ranchi, IIM kashipur, IIM Sambalpur, IIM Raipur, IIM Sirmaur, IIM Trichy, and IIM Udaipur. No Written Ability Test (WAT) will be conducted this year under IIM CAP.

IIM Udaipur will release the final merit list of candidates by May 2023. The admission offers will be made to selected candidates individually by the institutes. Also, the candidates must choose the institutions at the time of CAT 2022 registration itself.

