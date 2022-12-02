IIT Guwahati Placement 2022: Day 1 Records 168 Offers, Check Top Recruiters Here

IIT Guwahati Placement 2022: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati began its campus placements. On day 1, the institute recorded a total of 168 offers that were made by 46 companies including two international offers. According to reports, the highest domestic offer has been recorded at Rs. 1.1 crore whereas highest international offer was made for Rs 2.4 crores. The IIT Guwahati phase 1 placements is expected to continue till December 15.

Employers and students are meeting face-to-face for physical campus IIT Guwahati placements after two years. Earlier, IIT Guwahati students have already received as many as 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were from Core Engineering, IT, Finance and Analyst profiles.

Top Recruiters at IIT Guwahati Placements 2022

As per media reports, tne top recruiters of IIT Guwahati 2022 for first two sessions include Oracle, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, American Express, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, JP Morgan Chase, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE or Quant, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product among others. Talking about job profiles, the companies offered jobs for - Software Development Engineer, Data Science, Quant, Core Engineer, UX Designer, VLSI, Vehicle Engineering, Analyst, and Product Designer.

IIT Guwahati Placements 2022 Statistics

In the 2022-23 academic year, a total of 1,269 students have registered for placements, across different streams. The total number of companies registered for IIT Guwahati phase 1 placements is 264. They will be recruiting for a total of 470 profiles. As many as 78 start-ups have registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year 2022-23 along with five public sector undertakings.

IIT Guwahati Sessions 1.1 and 1.2 Placements

IIT Guwahati, Profesor T G Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “We are really excited to physically host companies at IIT Guwahati campus after two years. We have recorded progressive outcomes in sessions 1.1 and 1.2 of the placement drive. I am sure the final outcomes will touch new heights for the institute.”

He further added, "IIT Guwahati students have already received as many as 218 pre-placement offers (PPOs) during the academic year 2022-23, which was the highest in the last four years. Most of the offers were related to Core Engineering, IT, Finance and Analyst profiles."

