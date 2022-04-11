IIT JAM 2022 Admission Process Applications Released; Last date to apply May 11

IIT JAM 2022 Admission Applications: IIT JAM 2022 Admission process has commenced on the official website. Students who wish to apply for the JAM 2022 exams can visit the official website of JAM 2022 - IIT Roorkee to complete the application process.

IIT JAM 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to M.Sc. (Two-year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelors Degree Programmes at Indian Institute of Technology

Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, Varanasi, and the M.Sc. and Integrated Ph.D. Programmes at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. According to the dates provided on the official website, the last date for students to complete the JAM 2022 applications is May 11, 2022.

IIT JAM 2022 Applications are available on the official website - jam.iitr.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IIT JAM 2022 applications through the direct link provided here.

IIT JAM 2022 Admission Applications Direct Link

Steps to complete IIT JAM 2022 Applications

JAM 2022 Registration link is available on the official website of IIT Roorkee JAM 2022. Candidates are first required to complete the applications through the link available on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the JAM 2022 applications.

Step 1: Visit the IIT JAM 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the JAM 2022 Candidate portal

Step 3: Enter the JAM 2022 Enrollment number and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Candidates will be redirected to the application form

Step 6: Enter all the required details in the JAM 2022 applications

Step 7: Submit the application fee through the link provided

Step 8: Download the IIT JAM 2022 filled application and click on the final submit tab

IIT JAM 2022 Admission Dates

IIT JAM 2022 Admission schedule is available on the official website. Students who are eligible for the admission to the IITs and IISc can check below the complete schedule for the admission procedure.

Event Dates JAM 2022 Admission Applications April 09, 2022 (Saturday) Last Date for Online Submission of Admission Form May 11, 2022 (Wednesday) Admission Rounds June 01, 2022 (Wednesday) to July 11, 2022 (Monday)

IIT JAM 2022 Admission Procedure

After students submit the applications to the colleges of their choice, IIT Roorkee will release the Admission list for the eligible students. As per the dates provided, the First Admission List will be announced on June 01, 2022. Once an offer is received, Applicants can log in to the Candidate Portal and choose one of the three options which are

(a) Accept and Freeze

(b) Accept with Upgrade

(c) Reject and Quit.

After the admission process is conducted a Second Admission List will be released for the vacant seats on June 16, 2022. The third Admission list will be announced on July 06, 2022.

Applicants who were offered a seat can CANCEL the offer between June 25, 2022, to June 30, 2022, by logging in to the Candidate Portal and choosing "Withdraw". With the Fourth and Final Admission List, the admission process based on JAM 2022 will end.

