IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Know How to Challenge Here

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Objection Window: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) will close the objection window against Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) Answer Key today i.e. February 26, 2023. Thus, candidates who are not satisfied with the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key released by the authorities must challenge the same by today only. They can visit the official website i.e. joaps.iitg.ac.in to raise objections.

It must be noted that candidates who wish to raise objections will have to pay a request fee. However, if the claims are found to be true, then the payment will be refunded. After the corrections, the authorities will release the IIT JAM 2023 Final Answer key on the official website.

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Challenge- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Challenge IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key?

Candidates must note that today i.e. February 26 is the last day to raise objections against the answer key. They can check the below-mentioned steps to raise objections (if any)-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jam.iitg.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JOAPS 2023 Candidate Portal

Step 3: Now, enter the email/enrollment ID, and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Add the details of the question paper and justification

Step 6: Now, upload the supporting documents

Step 7: Pay the prescribed fee and submit the response

What After Closure of IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Objection Window?

After the closure of the IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key Objection Window, if the objections are raised and accepted, a final answer key will be released. If not, the existing one will be considered the final.

The authorities will then declare the IIT JAM 2023 Result on March 22, 2023. Afterward, the IIT JAM 2023 online application for admission will be made live between April 11 and 25, 2023.

