IIT JAM 2023 Exam Date Announced, PG Entrance Test to be held on 12th Feb, Check Complete Schedule Here

IIT JAM 2023 Exam Schedule: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will be conducting the JAM 2023 Examinations. According to the schedule released, the IIT JAM 2023 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on February 12, 2022. IIT guwahati will begin the application process for IIT JAM 2023 from September 7, 2022. Students interested in applying for the admissions to the different IIT’s for the M.Sc admissions can visit the official JOAPS portal to complete the online application.

IIT JAM 2023 examinations will be conducted in the Computer Based Mode in seven subjects including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics. The exams will be conducted with Multiple Choice questions, Multiple Select Questions and Numerical Answer Type questions.

Candidates must note that the JAM 2023 Scores will be considered for the admissions to almost 30 institutions which include IITs, NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET etc. with approximately 2300 seats.

The IIT JAM 2023 Admission Applications will be available on the official website - jam.iitg.ac.in. Students will be able to apply for two subjects. The last date for candidates to submit the IIT JAM 2023 applications is OCtober 11, 2022. The JAM 2023 results will be declared by March 22, 2023 and the online counselling procedure for JAM qualified students will be conducted between April 11 to 25, 2022.

IIT JAM 2023 Test Schedule

The IIT JAM 2023 Examinations will be conducted in the Computer Based mode. The exams will be conducted in two sessions for the students. The exams to be conducted in the forenoon session include Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA) and the exams being conducted in the Afternoon session include - Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH).

IIT JAM 2023 Exam Pattern

According to the exam pattern provided by officials, the IIT JAM 2023 exams will be conducted as a computer based test. The exams will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours where students will be required to answer multiple choice, multiple selecting and numeral questions for the subject of their choice.

A total of 60 questions will be asked for a total of 100 marks. The questions will be divided into three sections - A, B, C and all the questions will be compulsory.

