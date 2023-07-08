INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out; Get PDF Here

INI CET Counselling 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the seat allotment result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023 July session counselling round 2 today: July 8, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the results on the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in. Get the direct link, and reporting dates here.

The INI CET counselling 2023 result PDF carries important information such as Roll No., Overall Rank, Category, PWBD, Allotted Subject/Specialty, Allotted Institute, Category/Roster Point of Allocated Seat. Candidates whose names appear on the round 2 list can report to universities from July 8 to July 12 (up to 5 PM) and accept the seats that have been assigned to them. Starting on July 24, INI CET open-round counselling will be available.

AIIMS INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the seat allotment list is given below:

INI CET Counselling 2023 Round 2 Result Link Click Here

INI CET 2nd Round Counselling Result: Steps to Download Seat Allotment Here

Check out the following steps to download the allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: From the important announcement section, click on INI CET Round 2 seat allotment link available

Step 3: The INI CET Counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to check your name

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

Shortlisted candidates will be awarded admission to postgraduate programmes at Institutes of National Importance (INIs), such as MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS, based on the results of the INI CET. Counselling for INI CET 2023 will take place over the course of four rounds.

