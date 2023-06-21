IPMAT 2023 Objection Window Closes Today, Check Details Here

IPMAT 2023 Objection Window: IIM Indore will close the objection window for Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test, IPMAT 2023 today: June 21, 2023. Candidates who found any discrepancy in the IPMAT 2023 questions can challenge them on the official website: iimidr.ac.in until 5.00 PM today.
After the closure of the IPMAT 2023 Objection Window, the authorities release will release a revised/final answer key. The authorities opened the objection window on June 20, 2023. Check out the steps to file objections for discrepancies against IPMAT 2023 answer key here.
IPMAT 2023 Objection Window- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to raise objections is given below:
|IPMAT 2023 Objection Window Official Link
|Click Here
How to Download IPMAT 2023 Answer Key?
Check out the below-mentioned steps to download the answer key-
Step 1: Visit the official website: iimidr.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login window
Step 3: Enter the login details- email ID and password
Step 4: Choose the question set and click on submit button
Step 5: IPMAT 2023 answer key will be displayed on the screen
How to Raise Objections against IPMAT 2023 Answer Key?
Unsatisfied candidates can raise objections by following the below steps-
Step 1: Visit the official website: iimidr.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the login to raise objections link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Select the question paper set and questions to challenge
Step 5: Write a remark for each answer and deposit a sum of Rs 100 per question
IPMAT 2023 Marking Scheme
Check out the marking criteria set by authorities below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Sections
|
3 Sections
|
Duration of Exam
|
120 minutes or 2 hours
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 for every correct answer
-1 for every incorrect answer
