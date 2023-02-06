    IPMAT 2023 Registration Window Open, Apply at iimrohtak.ac.in

     IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application window is open. Candidates interested in applying are advised to visit the official website to complete the registration process.

    IPMAT 2023 Registrations Open: Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak has opened the IPMAT 2023 Registration window. Candidates interested in applying for the IPMAT ( Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test) 2023 can visit the official website of IIM Rohtak to complete the registration and application process. 

    According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the applications is April 10, 2023. To apply for IPMAT 2023, students are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link given online. 

    IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application link are available on the official website - iimrohtak.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application process through the link available here. 

    IPMAT 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    IPMAT 2023 Exam Schedule

    IIM Rohtak will be conducting the IPMAT 2023 Exams on May 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 40 minutes from 9 AM onwards. IPM Aptitude Test will comprise of following sections:

    Section

    Number of Questions

    Time Duration for each section

    Quantitative Ability

    40

    40 minutes

    Logical Reasoning

    40

    40 minutes

    Verbal Ability

    40

    40 minutes

    IPMAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates applying for IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application process must make sure that they follow the eligibility criteria provided. 

    • According to the IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria given. Students from the General, NC-OBC and EWS Category must have qualified for class 10 and class 12 exams with a minimum of 60% marks.  
    • Candidates from the SC, ST and PWD Categories must have secured a minimum of 55% marks in Class 10 and 12 qualifying exams
    • Students applying for the IPMAT 2023 exams must be a maximum of 20 years of age as of June 20, 2023.

    IPMAT 2023 Schedule

    Candidates applying for IPMAT 2023 exams can check the schedule below.

    Event

    Dates

    Online Applications for IIM Rohtak form open

    February 6, 2023

    Last date for submission of online application

    April 10, 2023

    IPMAT 2023 exam date

    May 20, 2023 (9 AM)

