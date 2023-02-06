IPMAT 2023 Registration Window Open, Apply at iimrohtak.ac.in

IPMAT 2023 Registrations Open: Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak has opened the IPMAT 2023 Registration window. Candidates interested in applying for the IPMAT ( Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test) 2023 can visit the official website of IIM Rohtak to complete the registration and application process.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the applications is April 10, 2023. To apply for IPMAT 2023, students are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process through the link given online.

IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application link are available on the official website - iimrohtak.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application process through the link available here.

IPMAT 2023 Registrations - Click Here

IPMAT 2023 Exam Schedule

IIM Rohtak will be conducting the IPMAT 2023 Exams on May 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 40 minutes from 9 AM onwards. IPM Aptitude Test will comprise of following sections:

Section Number of Questions Time Duration for each section Quantitative Ability 40 40 minutes Logical Reasoning 40 40 minutes Verbal Ability 40 40 minutes

IPMAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for IPMAT 2023 Registration and Application process must make sure that they follow the eligibility criteria provided.

According to the IIM Rohtak IPMAT 2023 Eligibility Criteria given. Students from the General, NC-OBC and EWS Category must have qualified for class 10 and class 12 exams with a minimum of 60% marks.

Candidates from the SC, ST and PWD Categories must have secured a minimum of 55% marks in Class 10 and 12 qualifying exams

Students applying for the IPMAT 2023 exams must be a maximum of 20 years of age as of June 20, 2023.

IPMAT 2023 Schedule

Candidates applying for IPMAT 2023 exams can check the schedule below.

Event Dates Online Applications for IIM Rohtak form open February 6, 2023 Last date for submission of online application April 10, 2023 IPMAT 2023 exam date May 20, 2023 (9 AM)

Also Read: AIBE XVII 2023: Answer Key Release at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How to Download Here