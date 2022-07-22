ISC 12th Result 2022 Date: CISCE Likely to Declare Class 12 Results on 24th July at cisce.org

ISC 12th Result 2022 Date: Finally, the D-day for students awaiting CISCE 12th Result 2022 is just around the corner. With the declaration of CBSE Board Results 2022 today, the anticipation and excitement among the students about ISC Class 12 Result 2022 has multiplied exponentially. Reports coming from the Delhi Headquarters of the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has hinted that the Board is in its final stages of preparing the ISC Class 12 Results 2022 which is likely to be declared soon. While official confirmation of the ISC Result Date is yet to be released, officials have hinted that results will be declared in the coming few days.

ISC 12th Result 2022 by 25th July?

One of the leading education portals has recently filed a report claiming that ISC 12th Result 2022 for Class 12 students will be declared by 25th July 2022. In the report, the educational website goes on to quote a senior official from CISCE Board as saying that the ISC Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared by 24th July 2022 or latest by 25th July 2022 - Monday. However, the agency has not revealed the name of the source or any other details by which the news can be verified.

But, CISCE Board has officially notified that it is in the final stages of compilation of ISC 12th Results 2022 and will release it soon after it is declared. Going by this logic, the general timeline of 25th July for the declaration of CISCE 12th Result 2022 seems very plausible. Typically, the board issues an official notification confirming the ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time, with at least 24 hours of advance notice. In line with this, an official notice about ISC 12th Result Date will also likely be declared in the coming days.

Where and How to check ISC Class 12 Results 2022 online?

Like the earlier declared ICSE Results, the CISCE Board will take the digital route to announce the ISC Class 12 Results 2022. The board will declare the CISCE 12th Class Results 2022 online via the official portal and make it available to the students online at cisce.org. Students will need to log onto the official website and enter their UID and index number to access the ISC Class 12 Results 2022. In addition, they will also be required to input the security captcha code displayed on the screen. Upon input of details, the ISC 12th Result Marksheet will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded as a digital PDF document on the device. For future reference, students are also advised to take a printout of ISC Class 12 Results from the website.

