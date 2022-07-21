ISC 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: CISCE Board Officials Say ICSE 12th Results Likely by 25th July at cisce.org

ISC 12th Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: When will CISCE Board declare ISC Class 12 Result 2022 semester 2? This is one question that has been on the minds of lakhs of students awaiting their 12th Results. Well, officially the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has been completely silent on the matter and has not notified by specific date for the declaration of ISC 12th Result 2022. But going by the information being shared by sources close to the board, it seems that the ISC Result 2022 preparation is in its final stages will be completed soon. Reports indicate CISCE 12th Result 2022 may be declared by 25th July 2022.

Technical Team Working on ISC 12th Result 2022 Data

According to the details shared by sources, the preparation of ISC Result 2022 for Class 12 students is in its final stages and will be completed soon. A CISCE Board Official has been quoted in a news report filed by a leading education portal as saying that currently, the Technical Team is working on processing the ISC 12th Result 2022 Data, which is expected to be completed soon. The report quotes the official as saying “The council will announce the result soon after getting confirmation from the technical team, which is expected in a day or two." However, going by the general trend, students can expect a 24-hour prior intimation about ISC Result 2022 Date and Time. Generally, the CISCE Board issues an official notification confirming ISC 12th Result 2022 Date and Time on its official website - cisce.org.

How to check ISC 12th Result 2022 online?

Like it was done previously for the ICSE 10th Results, the board will declare the ISC 12th Results 2022 for Class 12 students also online on its official website. Candidates need to log onto the portal - cisce.org to download the ISC 12th Result 2022 scorecard. On the website homepage, candidates will be presented with a login screen with input fields. Students need to enter their UID and index number as provided on the hall ticket. Next, students need to enter their security captcha code displayed on the screen. In the final step, please click on Get Result Button and your ISC 12th Result 2022 Scorecard will be presented on the screen. Download softcopy PDF or take the printout of the same for future reference.

