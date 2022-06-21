    JAC 10th Topper List 2022: 6 Students Secure 1st Rank, Check Jharkhand Matric Toppers and Marks Here

    JAC 10th result 2022 has been announced today at jharresults.nic.in. 2,25,854 students have secured first division in Jharkhand class 10th result. Along with the result, JAC 10th toppers list has also been released. Check names and marks here 

    Updated: Jun 21, 2022 17:30 IST
    JAC 10th Topper List 2022
    JAC 10th Topper List 2022: As per updates, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the JAC 10th result 2022 for all the students in a press conference. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 95.60%. A total of 3,73,893 students passed in Class 10 exam out of which 2,25,845 got first division, 1,24,000 passed with second division, and 23,524 were in third division in Jharkhand Matric results 2022. 
     
    Along with the announcement of result, the authorities also released that out of the total, 6 students in the state have secured 499 marks. The Jharkhand Board 10th Toppers' list includes the name, basic details and marks of the students. Those who score the highest marks have been placed in the toppers list. Students can check their JAC 10th result 2022 at the official website - jharresults.nic.in. 
     

    The Jharkhand class 10th toppers list 2022 can be checked below. The table includes the rank, name and marks of students who have topped in the exam. 
     

    Rank

    Student Name

    Marks

    1

    Abhijit Sharma, Tannu Kumari, Taniya Sah, Riya Kumari, Nisha Verma, Nishu Kumari

    490

    2

    Rahul Ranjan Tiwari, Sweta Kumari Gupta

    489

    3

    Shivam Kumar, Rina Kumari, Khushi Kumari, Vishal Kumar Sharma, Abhijit Kumar, Manisha Kumari

    488

    4

    Nandni Gupta, Kumar Prince, Ritu Kumari

    487

    5

    10 students

    486

    6

    15 students

    485

    7

    18 students

    484

    8

    20 students

    483

    9

    29 students

    482

    10

    38 students

    481

    JAC 10th Merit List 2022 

    As per reports, rank 1 holders belong to SRK High School Bisturpur, +2 High School Boarijore, Carmel High School Chakradharpur (2) Girls High School Hariharganj, and Indira Gandhi Balika High School Hazaribagh. 2 students have secured the second rank, 6 students have got the third rank, 3 share fourth rank, 10 are in fifth rank, 15 in sixth rank, 18 in seventh rank, 20 got eighth rank. 
     
    29 got ninth rank, and 38 achieved tenth rank in Jharkhand Board Class 10 exams 2022. A total of 3,73,893 passed in Class 10 examination out of which 2,25,845 got first division, 1,24,000 passed with second division, and 23,524 were in the third division.

