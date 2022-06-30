    JAC 12th Toppers List 2022: Mansi Saha tops Arts, Nikky Kumari in Commerce, Meet Jharkhand Class 12 Toppers Here

    JAC 12th Toppers List 2022: Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams were declared today evening. In JAC 12th Arts Results Mansi Saha secured the top Rank while in Jharkhand 12th Commerce Stream, Nikky Kumari emerged as the topper. Meet Jharkhand Class 12 Toppers Here.

    Updated: Jun 30, 2022 18:26 IST
    JAC 12th Toppers List 2022
    JAC 12th Toppers List 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 for the Intermediate Exam 2022. The JAC Inter Results 2022 for Arts and Commerce stream students were declared in the evening, at around 4:30 PM. Along with declaration of Jharkhand JAC 12th Results 2022, the Council also announced the JAC 12th Toppers List 2022 for Intermediate Class students, for both Arts and Commerce streams.

    As per the details shared by JAC, the Jharkhand 12th Arts Result saw 97.42% students pass while JAC Inter Commerce Result 2022 saw 92.74% students clear the exam with flying colours. Along with the pass percentage, the board also announced JAC 12th Toppers List 2022 in which Mansi Saha secured the top honours in the Arts Stream while Nikky Kumari secured the 1st Rank in Commerce Stream. Check out the complete Jharkhand 12th Toppers list 2022.

    JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2022: Mansi Saha Secures 1st Rank

    As per the latest update, the Jharkhand 12th Arts Stream 2022 was topped by Mansi Saha who scored 474 marks. She was closely followed by Rohit Kacchap in the 2nd place with 467 marks and Anchal Kumar on the 3rd Rank with 465 marks. The complete Jharkhand Inter Arts Toppers List 20222 is given below:

    Rank

    Student Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Mansi Saha

    474

    Rank 2

    Rohit Kacchap

    467

    Rank 3

    Anchal Kumari

    465

    Rank 4

    Priya Kumari

    460

    Rank 5

    Vaishnavi Keshri

    459

    Rank 6

    Sana Ekbal

    458

    Rank 7

    Anshu Kushwaha, Yash Raj, Akanksha Kumari, Parkhi Chaubey

    457

    Rank 8

    Shubham Mishra, Rakhi Mehta

    456

    Rank 9

    Priya Singh, Prakriti Vandana, Nisha Bharti, Nutan Runda

    455

    Rank 10

    Jyoti Kumari, Shreya Roy, Ashutosh Kumar, Amrita Shikha Bakhla

    454

    JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022: Nikky Kumari Tops with 474 Marks

    Jharkhand Academic Council also released a detailed toppers list for commerce stream as well. JAC 12th Commerce Stream saw Nikky Kumar secure the top honours with 474 marks. She was closely followed by Shreya Pandey who secured the 2nd spot with 467 marks. The 3rd Rank on JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List was shared by three students i.e., Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang

    Rank

    Student Name

    Marks

    1

    Nikky Kumari

    474

    2

    Shreya Pandey

    467

    3

    Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang,

    465

    4

    Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra,

    460

    5

    Sneha Kumari

    459

    6

    Sana Ekbal, Priya Kumari, Aditi Singh, Pragati Gupta, Aparna Pandey, Vishwajeet Haldar

    458

    7

    Gayatri Kumari, Udita Karmakar, Anshika Barbigahiya

    457

    8

    Megha Kumari, Anjali Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Anjali Nandi, Suman Kumari

    456

    9

    Sneha Srivastava, Riya Gupta, Beena Kumari, Sana Samad, Vishal Kumar, Shubham Kumar

    455

    10

    Sunil Mahato

    454

    With the formal declaration of Jharkhand 12th Arts and Commerce results, students can now check their individual result scorecard and marksheet online by visiting the official website. However, to avoid facing any technical problems or difficulties, students can also opt to check JAC 12th Results 2022 online on jagranjosh.com through the below-given links:

    Check Jharkhand 12th (Inter) Arts Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Check Jharkhand 12th (Inter) Commerce Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

