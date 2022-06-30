JAC 12th Toppers List 2022: Mansi Saha tops Arts, Nikky Kumari in Commerce, Meet Jharkhand Class 12 Toppers Here

JAC 12th Toppers List 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Jharkhand 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2022 for the Intermediate Exam 2022. The JAC Inter Results 2022 for Arts and Commerce stream students were declared in the evening, at around 4:30 PM. Along with declaration of Jharkhand JAC 12th Results 2022, the Council also announced the JAC 12th Toppers List 2022 for Intermediate Class students, for both Arts and Commerce streams.

As per the details shared by JAC, the Jharkhand 12th Arts Result saw 97.42% students pass while JAC Inter Commerce Result 2022 saw 92.74% students clear the exam with flying colours. Along with the pass percentage, the board also announced JAC 12th Toppers List 2022 in which Mansi Saha secured the top honours in the Arts Stream while Nikky Kumari secured the 1st Rank in Commerce Stream. Check out the complete Jharkhand 12th Toppers list 2022.

JAC 12th Arts Toppers List 2022: Mansi Saha Secures 1st Rank

As per the latest update, the Jharkhand 12th Arts Stream 2022 was topped by Mansi Saha who scored 474 marks. She was closely followed by Rohit Kacchap in the 2nd place with 467 marks and Anchal Kumar on the 3rd Rank with 465 marks. The complete Jharkhand Inter Arts Toppers List 20222 is given below:

Rank Student Name Marks Rank 1 Mansi Saha 474 Rank 2 Rohit Kacchap 467 Rank 3 Anchal Kumari 465 Rank 4 Priya Kumari 460 Rank 5 Vaishnavi Keshri 459 Rank 6 Sana Ekbal 458 Rank 7 Anshu Kushwaha, Yash Raj, Akanksha Kumari, Parkhi Chaubey 457 Rank 8 Shubham Mishra, Rakhi Mehta 456 Rank 9 Priya Singh, Prakriti Vandana, Nisha Bharti, Nutan Runda 455 Rank 10 Jyoti Kumari, Shreya Roy, Ashutosh Kumar, Amrita Shikha Bakhla 454

JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List 2022: Nikky Kumari Tops with 474 Marks

Jharkhand Academic Council also released a detailed toppers list for commerce stream as well. JAC 12th Commerce Stream saw Nikky Kumar secure the top honours with 474 marks. She was closely followed by Shreya Pandey who secured the 2nd spot with 467 marks. The 3rd Rank on JAC 12th Commerce Toppers List was shared by three students i.e., Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang

Rank Student Name Marks 1 Nikky Kumari 474 2 Shreya Pandey 467 3 Nushrat Jahan, Sanjana Pramanik, Pragati Susang, 465 4 Kashish Kumari, Ananta Mishra, 460 5 Sneha Kumari 459 6 Sana Ekbal, Priya Kumari, Aditi Singh, Pragati Gupta, Aparna Pandey, Vishwajeet Haldar 458 7 Gayatri Kumari, Udita Karmakar, Anshika Barbigahiya 457 8 Megha Kumari, Anjali Kumari, Sandhya Kumari, Anjali Nandi, Suman Kumari 456 9 Sneha Srivastava, Riya Gupta, Beena Kumari, Sana Samad, Vishal Kumar, Shubham Kumar 455 10 Sunil Mahato 454

With the formal declaration of Jharkhand 12th Arts and Commerce results, students can now check their individual result scorecard and marksheet online by visiting the official website. However, to avoid facing any technical problems or difficulties, students can also opt to check JAC 12th Results 2022 online on jagranjosh.com through the below-given links:

