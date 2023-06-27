JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment to Release Tomorrow; Check Reporting Schedule

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Joint Admission Committee (JAC) is going to release the seat allotment for JAC Delhi Counselling 2023 round 1 tomorrow: June 28, 2023, after 2.00 PM. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the seat allotment on the official website: jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. They can check out the steps to download the JAC seat allotment here.

Shortlisted candidates have to accept the allocated seats and report to the respective colleges. Those having JEE (MAIN)-2023 CRL Rank up to 60000 can go document verification on June 30, 2023. Candidates with JEE (MAIN)-2023 CRL Rank above 60000 must report to the colleges on July 3, 2023. Further, candidates with JEE (MAIN)-2023 CRL Rank up to 15000 and above 15000 must report on July 5 and 6, 2023 respectively.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Steps to Check Round 1 Seat Allotment

Check out the below-mentioned steps to access seat allocation for round 1:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JAC Delhi seat allotment 2023 round 1 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and submit

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: What If I Fail to Report to Allotted College?

If the candidate accepts the allotted seat by paying the required fees and fails to report to the allotted college within the stipulated time shall be ineligible for admission. The admission of such candidates shall stand cancelled.

JAC Delhi Seat Allotment 2023: How do I freeze my allotted seat?

In case, the candidates do not want any upgradation of seats or college, they can freeze the allotted seats as per their preferences till July 6, 2023, up to 11.59 PM. They can freeze their seats in online mode through candidate login.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2023: Can I withdraw my admission?

Yes, one can withdraw their admission after the seat allotment. However, they must keep in mind that candidates who opt for this option will be treated to have withdrawn from all the remaining rounds of counselling. The seat allotted to such candidates will be cancelled and shall be treated as vacant. The withdrawal option will remain open during the physical reporting window.

