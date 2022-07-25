JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Day 1 Exam Analysis, Check Shift 1 Paper Analysis Here

JEE Main Exam Analysis 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Session 2, shift 1 exam today. As per the released schedule, slot 1 for JEE Main 2022 Paper 1 started at 9 am and concluded at 12 pm. Soon after the exam got over, students and experts shared JEE Main exam analysis and reviewed today's paper.

As per the review shared by the students and experts, the JEE Main shift 1 paper was moderately easy. Mathematics was not as tough as expected. Overall, the response has been positive. Experts will soon share their insights about the JEE Main examination. The expert review of the morning slot question paper is expected soon. Check JEE Main exam analysis and question paper review here.

JEE Main 2022 Exam Analysis of Shift 1

The JEE Main paper analysis 2022 consists of the overall difficulty level of the exam along with subject-wise toughness level. According to media reports, some of the students said that, in the morning slot Physics section was the toughest in today’s paper. Mathematics was easier and Chemistry was moderate. There were two or three questions about electromagnetism that were confusing. Chemistry was the easiest.

Another student stated that the paper was on expected lines. Mathematics is usually the toughest section but it worked for them. They were prepared for it. As for the expected cut-off, based on JEE Main Session 1, experts think that students should aim for 92 percentile and roughly 220 marks to qualify for JEE Advanced.

JEE Main 2022 Exam - Shift 2

As per the schedule, the 2nd shift will begin at 3 pm today. The JEE Main exam timing is for 3 hours. Students appearing for today’s JEE Main paper 2022 are required to carry their NTA JEE Mains admit card for session 2 and valid ID proof. The JEE Main admit card session 2 download link is available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 July exam will be conducted as a computer-based exam from 25th July onwards.