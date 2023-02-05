JEE Main 2023: Application Correction Window For State Code Eligibility Closes Today, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application correction window to edit the state code of eligibility and category today, February 5, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can make the required changes in their JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application form from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic till 5 pm.

As per the official notification released by the NTA, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application Correction Window to edit the state code of eligibility and category was started on February 3, 2023. The NTA asked candidates to make the necessary changes in their admission application form in online mode.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

However, this is the final opportunity for the candidates before the declaration of the final result, it is advisable for students to do the correction carefully as no further opportunity will be given for correction, the official notice further added.

What is the State Code of Eligibility?

As per the recent updates, the state code of eligibility is known as the code of the state from where the student is appearing or he/she has passed their class 12th examination or any equivalent by virtue of which the aspirant becomes eligible to appear in JEE Main 2023 examinations and eligible for admission into IITs, NITs.

JEE Main 2023 January Session

The NTA has conducted the JEE Main 2023 January Session examinations from January 24, 2023, to February 1, 2023. However, the testing agency announced the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 provisional answer key on February 2, 2023, and also invited challenges from aspirants against it till February 4, 2023. As per the recent updates, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Result and final answer key are expected to be released soon.

