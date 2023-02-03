JEE Mains Answer Key 2023 Released for Session 1 at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Download and Challenge Link Here

JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key: JEE Main Answer Key 2023 Out. The link of the JEE Main 2023 Answer Key is available on the official website of JEE Main. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Main 2023 Exams from January 24 to February 1, 2023, can visit the official website to check the JEE Main key 2023 and Question Paper with Recorded Responses for Answer Key Challenge.

According to the notification released on the official website the National Testing Agency has uploaded the Provisional Answer Keys for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on the website for candidates to challenge. The last date for students to challenge the JEE Main 2023 Answer Key is February 4, 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Provisional Answer Key, Answer Key Challenge link is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available below to complete the JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Challenge.

JEE Main 2023 Answer Key Challenge Link - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 Official notification - Click Here

JEE Main 2023 - Steps to Download Session 1 Official Answer Key

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Provisional Answer Key is available on the official website. Candidates can login using their ID and Password to download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Provisional Answer Key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Provisional Answer Key

Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key

JEE Main 2023 - How to Raise Objections

Candidates who want to raise objections against the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Provisional Answer Key can follow the steps provided here to challenge the answer key.

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main Official website 2023

Step 2: Click on ‘Challenges regarding Answer Key’

Step 3: Login using the Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the Security Pin displayed and Submit.

Step 4: Click on Click ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key

Step 5: The Question IDs in Sequence will be given for JEE Main 2023 Session 1

Step 6: The ID next to the Question is the ‘Correct Option’ is the most appropriate Answer

Step 7: Candidates can use any one or more of the Option ID given in the next columns by clicking on the box.

Step 8: Upload supporting documents

Step 9: Click on ‘Save your Claim’

Step 10: Submit the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee Finally’.

