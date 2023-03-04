    JEECUP 2023 Exam Dates Announced, UP JEE Polytechnic Registration To Begin Soon at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

    JEECUP exam dates 2023 have been announced at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The exam will be held for Group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8 and Group L. The UPJEE 2023 registration is likely to begin soon. Check updates here 

    Updated: Mar 4, 2023 09:05 IST
    JEECUP 2023 Exam Dates Announced
    JEECUP 2023 Exam Dates Announced

    JEECUP 2023 Exam Dates: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP exam dates. The authorities released the eJEECUP 2023 exam dates along with the information brochure at the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. As per the schedule released, the JEECUP 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to 6, 2023 for Group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8. Also, the UPJEE exam timings will be released later. 

    Candidates must note that no written exam will be conducted for Group-1 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety). The candidates who will be applying for Group-1 are selected by preparing a merit list based on their qualifications, experience and interests. 

    JEECUP 2023 Exam Dates 

    Events 

    Dates 

    UPJEE Group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8

    June 1 to 6, 2023

    JEECUP Registration 

    To be notified

    JEECUP 2023 Application Form 

    As per the information brochure, the JEEC Uttar Pradesh will soon release the JEECUP 2023 application form in online mode at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The last date to apply for UPJEE 2023 will be notified later. The council has fixed the application fee at Rs.200 for SC/ST candidates and Rs.300 for general and OBC candidates. Check below the steps - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - jeecup.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - Click on - fill JEECUP application form link and then register. 
    • 3rd Step - Enter asked details and click on the register button.
    • 4th Step - Now, log in and fill in the complete application form and upload the documents.
    • 5th Step - Pay the application fees.
    • 6th Step - Submit the application form. 

    About Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP)

    The UP JEECUP polytechnic entrance exam will be conducted in June 2023. The state-level examination is held for admission to diploma courses of Engineering (Polytechnic), Technology and Management. All the JEECUP-qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into all state and aided and private sector polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. 

    Also Read: IIT Madras to Host 50 Students From Tripura Under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Initiative, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification