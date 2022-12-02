    JELET, JENPAS, JECA 2023 Schedule Releases at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Tentative Dates Here

    WBJEE, JELET, JENPAS, JECA 2023 dates and registration schedule have been released. Candidates can check the tentative dates for the academic session 2023-24 at wbjeeb.nic.in. Know details here

    Updated: Dec 2, 2022 19:31 IST
    WBJEE, JELET, JENPAS, JECA 2023: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the yearly exam schedule for WBJEE, JELET, JENPAS, JECA  and other entrance exams. As per the schedule, the JELET will be conducted on June 10, 2023. The registration for JELET will commence in the last week of December at wbjeeb.nic.in. 

    The WBJEE exam 2023 will be held on April 30, 2023 whereas the registration will begin in the fourth week of December. The WBJEE conducts common entrance examinations for selection of candidates for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate professional, vocation and general degree courses in West Bengal. 

    As per a press release “WBJEE-2023 for admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture courses of different universities and colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the Board's website at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from time to time for details.”

    WBJEEB Exam Schedule for 2023-24

    Name of Examination

    Date of exams

    Start of online applications

    Result Date 

    WBJEE 2023

    April 30, 2023

    4th week of December 2022

    3rd week of May

    PUBDET 2023

    May 20 and 21, 2023

    1st week of January 2023

    2nd week of June

    JELET 2023

    June 10, 2023

    Last week of December, 2022

    4th week of June

    JEMAS (PG) 2023

    June 10, 2023

    1st week of January 2023

    4th week of June

    JENPAS (UG) 2023

    June 11, 2023

    2nd week of January 2023

    2nd week of July

    JEPBN 2023

    July 1, 2023

    2nd week of February 2023

    Last week of July

    JEMScN 2023

    July 1, 2023

    3rd week of February 2023

    Last week of July

    ANM & GNM 2023

    July 2, 2023

    3rd week of February 2023

    Last week of July

    JECA 2023

    July 8, 2023

    4th week of January 2023

    1st week of August

    PUMDET 2023

    July 9, 2023

    Last week of January, 2023

    Last week of July

