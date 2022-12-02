JELET, JENPAS, JECA 2023 Schedule Releases at wbjeeb.nic.in, Check Tentative Dates Here

WBJEE, JELET, JENPAS, JECA 2023: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the yearly exam schedule for WBJEE, JELET, JENPAS, JECA and other entrance exams. As per the schedule, the JELET will be conducted on June 10, 2023. The registration for JELET will commence in the last week of December at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE exam 2023 will be held on April 30, 2023 whereas the registration will begin in the fourth week of December. The WBJEE conducts common entrance examinations for selection of candidates for admission into undergraduate and postgraduate professional, vocation and general degree courses in West Bengal.

As per a press release “WBJEE-2023 for admission in engineering, technology, pharmacy and architecture courses of different universities and colleges in West Bengal will be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday). Aspiring candidates are requested to go through the Board's website at wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in from time to time for details.”

WBJEEB Exam Schedule for 2023-24

Name of Examination Date of exams Start of online applications Result Date WBJEE 2023 April 30, 2023 4th week of December 2022 3rd week of May PUBDET 2023 May 20 and 21, 2023 1st week of January 2023 2nd week of June JELET 2023 June 10, 2023 Last week of December, 2022 4th week of June JEMAS (PG) 2023 June 10, 2023 1st week of January 2023 4th week of June JENPAS (UG) 2023 June 11, 2023 2nd week of January 2023 2nd week of July JEPBN 2023 July 1, 2023 2nd week of February 2023 Last week of July JEMScN 2023 July 1, 2023 3rd week of February 2023 Last week of July ANM & GNM 2023 July 2, 2023 3rd week of February 2023 Last week of July JECA 2023 July 8, 2023 4th week of January 2023 1st week of August PUMDET 2023 July 9, 2023 Last week of January, 2023 Last week of July

Also Read: IIT Guwahati Placement 2022: Day 1 Records 168 Offers, Check Top Recruiters Here