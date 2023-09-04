JKBOPEE Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing Admission 2023: Physical Reporting On September 6

JKBOPEE Post Basic Nursing Admission 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will be conducting the physical counselling of candidates for the Post Basic B.Sc Nursing programme. Candidates who have scored more than 30 marks (Rank 1 to 590) in the common entrance test can report for physical counselling on September 6, 2023.

Candidates eligible for the counselling are required to report to the BOPEE office in Jammu/Srinagar from 8:30 am onwards for the registration cum attendance process. When reporting for admissions, candidates are also advised to carry with them all necessary documents to be submitted.

JKBOPEE Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Counselling Notification : Click Here

JKBOPEE Post Basic B.Sc Nursing Counselling Date and Time

The date and time for candidates to report for the admission process has been announced by JKBOPEE. According to the notification released, candidates are required to report for the admission process on September 6, 2023. All the eligible candidates are to report to BOPEE office at 8:30 am

Documents Required for Admissions

When reporting for the admission procedure, candidates are required to carry with them all documents in original as well as photocopies for admissions. The list of documents to be carried by students is listed below.

Domicile certificate

Birth certificate

Class 10, 12 marksheet

GNM marks card from all semesters

As per the official notification released all the participating candidates are required to deposit Rs.1000/ as counselling fee through POS machines available at BOPPEE office Jammu/Srinagar either through Debit/Credit Card.

Also Read: Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Results Announced For Round 1, Know How To Check Here