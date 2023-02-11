JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 for Soft Zone Released, Get Direct Link Here

JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 Released: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the date sheet of Class 11th for soft zone. Students who are going to appear in the forthcoming exams can checkout the JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. Along with Class 11th, the authorities have also released JKBOSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 on the official website in a PDF file.

According to the JKBOSE Class 11th Date sheet 2023, the exams will be started from March 6, 2023. However, the last exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 19, 2023. The JKBOSE 11th date sheet 2023 is divided into four faculties- Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home science. Students can check out steps to download the date sheet below.

How to Download JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023?

The authorities have released the JKBOSE 11th Date sheet 2023 on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. They can follow these steps to download the JKBOSE Exam Timetable 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage

Step 3: Now, choose division-Jammu or Kashmir

Step 4: Click on Class 11th Date sheet (soft zone)

Step 5: JKBOSE 11th Date sheet 2023 PDF will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it for future reference

JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 for Soft Zone- Direct Link (Available Now)

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023

Along with 11th, the authorities have also released Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2023. Students can download the PDF file on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. As per the timetable, JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 for Jammu & Kashmir Division (Soft Zone) will be held from March 9, 2023 to April 5, 2023. Whereas, JKBOSE 12th Board Exams 2023 for Jammu & Kashmir Division (Soft Zone) will be conducted from March 8, 2023, to April 2, 2023.

