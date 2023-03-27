JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Schedule Here

JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the datesheet for the Class 11th hard zone. Students who are going to appear in the class 11th exams can check out and download the JKBOSE 11th date sheet on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. The authorities have released the JKBOSE 11th date sheet 2023 in PDF form.

According to the JKBOSE 11th date sheet 2023, the exams will be started from April 12, 2023, for the faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Home science. The JKBOSE 11th exams 2023 for all the faculties (except home science) will conclude on May 14, 2023. The authorities will end the JKBOSE 11th exams 2023 for the Faculty of Home science on May 11, 2023.

Students must note that the JKBOSE 11th Exams 2023 will be started with vocational exams. The vocational exams for all faculties will be conducted on May 12, 2023. However, the general exams will follow afterward.

JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023

Date Faculty of Science Faculty of Arts Faculty of Home Science Faculty of Commerce April 15, 2023, Biology (botany and zoology)/Statiscis Pol science Statistics --------- Accountancy April 25, 2023, Mathematic/Applied Mathematics Mathematic/Applied Mathematics/Sociology Food Science --------- April 28, 2023, Geology/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry Urdu/kashmiri/Hindi/DogriPunjabi/Bhoti Family Healthcare and Prevention --------- May 2, 2023, Chemistry Arabic/Persian/Sanskrit --------- Entrepreneurship/Economis May 6, 2023, General English General English General English General English May 8, 2023, Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies /Electronics/Food Technology Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies/Travel, Tourism and Hotel/Management/ English Literature/ Food Technology Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies/Travel, Tourism and Hotel/Management/ Food Technology Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies/Travel, Tourism and Hotel/Management May 11, 2023 Physics Homescience/Histrory/Public Administration Management of Resources Business Mathematics/Public Administration May 14, 2023 Geography Geography/Psychology/Music/Philoshophy/Education ------------ Business Studies

How to Download JKBOSE 11th Date sheet 2023?

Students who are going to appear in the JKBOSE Class 11th Exams 2023 can download the datesheet on the official website. Check the steps to download JKBOSE 11th Datesheet 2023 below-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JKBOSE 11th datesheet 2023 for hard zone link

Step 3: The JKBOSE 11th class datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the datesheet PDF

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023

Along with JKBOSE 11th Date sheet 2023 for the hard zone, authorities have also released the JKBOSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023. The authorities have released the date sheets for 10, 11, 12 on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website and download the PDF.

