JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Schedule Here

JKBOSE 11th datesheet 2023 for the hard zone has been released by the authorities. Students can download the PDF  from the official website i.e.  jkbose.nic.in. Check details here

Updated: Mar 27, 2023 16:23 IST
JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 for Hard Zone OUT
JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 for Hard Zone OUT

JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023: As per the latest updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the datesheet for the Class 11th hard zone. Students who are going to appear in the class 11th exams can check out and download the JKBOSE 11th date sheet on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. The authorities have released the JKBOSE 11th date sheet 2023 in PDF form.

According to the JKBOSE 11th date sheet 2023, the exams will be started from April 12, 2023, for the faculties of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Home science. The JKBOSE 11th exams 2023 for all the faculties (except home science) will conclude on May 14, 2023. The authorities will end the JKBOSE 11th exams 2023 for the Faculty of Home science on May 11, 2023.

Students must note that the JKBOSE 11th Exams 2023 will be started with vocational exams. The vocational exams for all faculties will be conducted on May 12, 2023. However, the general exams will follow afterward.

JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023

Date

Faculty of Science

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Home Science

Faculty of Commerce

April 15, 2023,

Biology (botany and zoology)/Statiscis

Pol science

Statistics

      ---------

Accountancy

April 25, 2023,

Mathematic/Applied Mathematics

Mathematic/Applied Mathematics/Sociology

Food Science

      ---------

April 28, 2023,

Geology/Microbiology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry

Urdu/kashmiri/Hindi/DogriPunjabi/Bhoti

Family Healthcare and Prevention

      ---------

May 2, 2023,

Chemistry

Arabic/Persian/Sanskrit

      ---------

Entrepreneurship/Economis

May 6, 2023,

General English

General English

General English

General English

May 8, 2023,

Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies /Electronics/Food Technology

Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies/Travel, Tourism and Hotel/Management/ English Literature/ Food Technology

Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies/Travel, Tourism and Hotel/Management/ Food Technology

Computer Science/Information Practices/Environmental Science/Functional English/Physical Education/Islamic Studies/ Vedic Studies/ Buddhist Studies/Travel, Tourism and Hotel/Management

May 11, 2023

Physics

Homescience/Histrory/Public Administration

Management of Resources

Business Mathematics/Public Administration

May 14, 2023

Geography

Geography/Psychology/Music/Philoshophy/Education

------------

Business Studies

How to Download JKBOSE 11th Date sheet 2023?

Students who are going to appear in the JKBOSE Class 11th Exams 2023 can download the datesheet on the official website. Check the steps to download JKBOSE 11th Datesheet 2023 below-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JKBOSE 11th datesheet 2023 for hard zone link

Step 3: The JKBOSE 11th class datesheet 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the datesheet PDF

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

JKBOSE 11th Datesheet PDF- Click Here

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023 

Along with JKBOSE 11th Date sheet 2023 for the hard zone, authorities have also released the JKBOSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2023. The authorities have released the date sheets for 10, 11, 12 on the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in. Candidates can visit the website and download the PDF.

Also Read: JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Hard Zone, Check Complete Timetable Here
