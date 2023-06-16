JKBOSE 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023 application window to open on June 19, Apply at jkbose.nic.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JKBOSE 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will commence the application process for obtaining photocopies of class 12 board exam answer scripts and re-evaluation from June 19, 2023. Candidates can apply for both online at the official website: jkbose.nic.in.

The process for applying for re-evaluation of the JKBOSE 12th board result will end on July 9, 2023. Any student will not be able to able to apply for JKBOSE 12th result revaluation if they score less than 20% marks. The class 12th result for science, arts and commerce was announced on June 9, 2023 at the official website.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Re-evaluation Dates

Students who are not satisfied with the JKBOSE 12th result can apply for re-evaluation. The JKBOSE 12th class result 2023 re-evaluation application window will open on June 19. Check below the complete schedule:

Events Dates Submission of re-evaluation/photocopy of the answer scripts June 19, 2023 Last date to apply for copies of answer scripts July 2, 2023 Last date to apply for result re-evaluation July 9, 2023

How to apply for JK Board 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023?

Students have to pay the prescribed fee of Rs 495 per answer script for re evaluation whereas for photocopy, Rs 255 per answer script has to be paid through online mode. Check below the steps to know how to apply for JKBOSE class 12th result re-evaluation:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Go to the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the new page, click on JK Board result re-evaluation of class 12

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the credentials and fill in the asked details

Step 5: Pay the specified fees and submit the form

Instructions to apply for JKBOSE 12th Result Re-evaluation 2023

The disqualified students are not eligible to apply for photocopies or re-evaluation.

All students are advised to collect their photocopies as per the uploaded schedule from the sections of JKBOSE Head Office at JKBOSE New Campus, Bemina, Srinagar, and Rehari Colony, Jammu-Tawi along with deposited fee proof.

They are advised to check the JKBOSE website: jkbose.nic.in for updates and other relevant information after applying.

In case of doubt or any queries, they can contact the JKBOSE authorities via email at directoracad@jkbose.co.in or by phone at 0191-2952817 or 0194-2494522

Also Read: JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 OUT: Jammu and Kashmir Division Class 12 Result Link on jkbose.nic.in