JKBOSE Class 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Soft Zone, Check Annual Regular Exam Schedule Here

JKBOSE Class 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE datesheet for classes 10, 12 for soft zone. Students will be able to check their JKBOSE class 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 at jkbose.nic.in in the form of a PDF file. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Soft Zone will be held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Whereas the JKBOSE 12th board exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Soft Zone will be conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2023.

Earlier, JKBOSE released Jammu and Kashmir Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12) annual regular board practical exams dates 2023. As per the tentative schedule, the JKBOSE Class 12th practical exams for the Jammu division soft zone areas was scheduled to be held from February 6, 2023.

JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone

Dates Subjects March 9, 2023 Agriculture/ Apparels, Makeup and Home Furnishing / Automotive/ Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT& ITES/ Media and Entertainment / Physical Education and Sports/ Plumbing / Retail/ Security/ Telecommunication/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware March 13, 2023 English March 16, 2023 Hindi/Urdu March 19, 2023 Science (Physics/ Chemistry / Life Science) /Home Science March 25, 2023 Mathematics / Music / Painting / Art & Drawing March 31, 2023 Additional/Optional subjects Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/ Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/ Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Computer Computer Science April 5, 2023 Social Science (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster Management and Road Safety Education )

JKBOSE Class 10 datesheet 2023 PDF - Download Here

JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone for Arts and Science

Dates Faculty of Science Faculty of Arts March 8, 2023 Geology/ Bio-Technology Microbiology/ Bio-Chemistry Urdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti March 11, 2023 General English



General English March 14, 2023



Chemistry



Arabic/ Persian Sanskrit/ Economics March 17, 2023 Vocational Subjects IT &ITES/ Retail/Healthcare/ Tourism & Hospitality /Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Telecommunication/ Plumbing/Electronics & Hardware/Automotive/ Apparels/Makeup and Home Furnishing Vocational Subjects IT &ITES/ Retail/Healthcare/ Tourism & Hospitality /Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Telecommunication/ Plumbing/Electronics & Hardware/Automotive/Ap parels/Makeup and Home Furnishing March 20, 2023 Biology(Botany & Zoology)/ Statistics Political Science Statistics March 23, 2023 Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Electronics Food Technology Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management English Literature Food Technology March 27, 2023 Physics Home Science (Elective) History Public Administration April 1, 2023 Mathematics Applied Mathematics Mathematics / Applied Mathematics/ Sociology April 2, 2023 Geography Geography/ Psychology/Music/ Philosophy/ Education

JKBOSE Class 12 (Arts, Science, Commerce) Datesheet 2023 PDF - Download Here

JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone for Commerce

Dates (tentative) Faculty of Commerce Faculty of Home Science March 8, 2023 Business Studies ---- March 11, 2023 General English General English March 14, 2023 Entrepreneurship Economics Clothing for the family March 17, 2023 Vocational Subjects IT &ITES/ Retail/Healthcare/ Tourism & Hospitality /Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Telecommunication/ Plumbing/Electronics & Hardware/ Automotive/Apparels/ Makeup and Home Furnishing Vocational Subjects . IT &ITES/ Retail/Healthcare/ Tourism & Hospitality /Agriculture/ Media and Entertainment/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Telecommunication/ Plumbing/Electronics & Hardware/Automotive/Ap parels/Makeup and Home Furnishing March 20, 2023 Accountancy ---- March 23, 2023 Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Computer Science Information Practices Environmental Science Functional English Physical Education Islamic Studies Vedic Studies Buddhist Studies Travel, Tourism and Hotel Management Food Technology March 27, 2023 Business Mathematics Public Administration Human Development April 1, 2023 —------- Extension Education April 2, 2023 —------- -----

Also Read: JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 for Soft Zone Released, Get Direct Link Here