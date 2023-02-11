    JKBOSE Class 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Soft Zone, Check Annual Regular Exam Schedule Here

    JKBOSE Class 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: The JKBOSE has announced the annual regular exam dates for Jammu and Kashmir class 10 and 12 for soft zone. The JKBOSE class 10, 12 exams will be held from March 9 and 8, 2023 respectively. Check schedule here 

    Updated: Feb 11, 2023 14:43 IST
    JKBOSE Class 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the  Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE datesheet for classes 10, 12 for soft zone. Students will be able to check their JKBOSE class 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 at jkbose.nic.in in the form of a PDF file. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Soft Zone will be held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Whereas the JKBOSE 12th board exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Soft Zone will be conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2023.

    Earlier, JKBOSE released Jammu and Kashmir Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12) annual regular board practical exams dates 2023. As per the tentative schedule, the JKBOSE Class 12th practical exams for the Jammu division soft zone areas was scheduled to be held from February 6, 2023. 

    JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone 

    Dates

    Subjects

    March 9, 2023

    Agriculture/ Apparels, Makeup and Home Furnishing / Automotive/

    Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT& ITES/ Media and Entertainment /

    Physical Education and Sports/ Plumbing / Retail/ Security/

    Telecommunication/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware

    March 13, 2023

    English

    March 16, 2023

    Hindi/Urdu

    March 19, 2023

    Science (Physics/ Chemistry / Life Science) /Home Science

    March 25, 2023

    Mathematics / Music / Painting / Art & Drawing

    March 31, 2023

    Additional/Optional subjects

    Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/

    Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/

    Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Computer

    Computer Science

    April 5, 2023

    Social Science

    (History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster

    Management and Road Safety Education )

    JKBOSE Class 10 datesheet 2023 PDF - Download Here

    JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone for Arts and Science

    Dates

    Faculty of Science

    Faculty of Arts

    March 8, 2023

    Geology/

    Bio-Technology

    Microbiology/

    Bio-Chemistry

    Urdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri

    Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti

    March 11, 2023

    General English

    General English

    March 14, 2023

    Chemistry

    Arabic/ Persian

    Sanskrit/ Economics

    March 17, 2023

    Vocational Subjects

    IT &ITES/

    Retail/Healthcare/

    Tourism & Hospitality

    /Agriculture/ Media and

    Entertainment/ Beauty

    and Wellness/ Physical

    Education and Sports/

    Telecommunication/

    Plumbing/Electronics &

    Hardware/Automotive/

    Apparels/Makeup and

    Home Furnishing

    Vocational Subjects

    IT &ITES/

    Retail/Healthcare/

    Tourism & Hospitality

    /Agriculture/ Media and

    Entertainment/ Beauty

    and Wellness/ Physical

    Education and Sports/

    Telecommunication/

    Plumbing/Electronics &

    Hardware/Automotive/Ap

    parels/Makeup and Home

    Furnishing

    March 20, 2023

    Biology(Botany &

    Zoology)/ Statistics

    Political Science

    Statistics

    March 23, 2023

    Computer Science

    Information Practices

    Environmental Science

    Functional English

    Physical Education

    Islamic Studies

    Vedic Studies

    Buddhist Studies

    Electronics

    Food Technology

    Computer Science

    Information Practices

    Environmental Science

    Functional English

    Physical Education

    Islamic Studies

    Vedic Studies

    Buddhist Studies

    Travel, Tourism and Hotel

    Management

    English Literature

    Food Technology

    March 27, 2023

    Physics

    Home Science (Elective)

    History

    Public Administration

    April 1, 2023

    Mathematics

    Applied Mathematics

    Mathematics / Applied

    Mathematics/ Sociology

    April 2, 2023

    Geography

    Geography/

    Psychology/Music/

    Philosophy/

    Education

    JKBOSE Class 12 (Arts, Science, Commerce) Datesheet 2023 PDF - Download Here

    JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone for Commerce 

    Dates (tentative)

    Faculty of Commerce

    Faculty of Home Science

    March 8, 2023

    Business Studies

    ----

    March 11, 2023

    General English

    General English

    March 14, 2023

    Entrepreneurship

    Economics

    Clothing for the family

    March 17, 2023

    Vocational Subjects

    IT &ITES/

    Retail/Healthcare/

    Tourism & Hospitality

    /Agriculture/ Media

    and Entertainment/

    Beauty and Wellness/

    Physical Education

    and Sports/

    Telecommunication/

    Plumbing/Electronics

    & Hardware/

    Automotive/Apparels/

    Makeup and Home

    Furnishing

    Vocational Subjects .

    IT &ITES/

    Retail/Healthcare/

    Tourism & Hospitality

    /Agriculture/ Media and

    Entertainment/ Beauty

    and Wellness/ Physical

    Education and Sports/

    Telecommunication/

    Plumbing/Electronics &

    Hardware/Automotive/Ap

    parels/Makeup and Home

    Furnishing

    March 20, 2023

    Accountancy

    ----

    March 23, 2023

    Computer Science

    Information Practices

    Environmental

    Science

    Functional English

    Physical Education

    Islamic Studies

    Vedic Studies

    Buddhist Studies

    Travel, Tourism and

    Hotel Management

    Computer Science

    Information Practices

    Environmental Science

    Functional English

    Physical Education

    Islamic Studies

    Vedic Studies

    Buddhist Studies

    Travel, Tourism and Hotel

    Management

    Food Technology

    March 27, 2023

    Business Mathematics

    Public Administration

    Human Development

    April 1, 2023

    —-------

    Extension Education

    April 2, 2023

    —-------

    -----

    Also Read: JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 for Soft Zone Released, Get Direct Link Here

