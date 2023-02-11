JKBOSE Class 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023 Released for Soft Zone, Check Annual Regular Exam Schedule Here

JKBOSE Class 10th 12th Date Sheet 2023: As per the recent updates, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE datesheet for classes 10, 12 for soft zone. Students will be able to check their JKBOSE class 10th, 12th date sheet 2023 at jkbose.nic.in in the form of a PDF file. As per the schedule released, the JKBOSE 10th exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Soft Zone will be held from March 9 to April 5, 2023. Whereas the JKBOSE 12th board exams 2023 Jammu & Kashmir Division Soft Zone will be conducted from March 8 to April 2, 2023.
Earlier, JKBOSE released Jammu and Kashmir Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12) annual regular board practical exams dates 2023. As per the tentative schedule, the JKBOSE Class 12th practical exams for the Jammu division soft zone areas was scheduled to be held from February 6, 2023.
JKBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
March 9, 2023
|
Agriculture/ Apparels, Makeup and Home Furnishing / Automotive/
Beauty and Wellness/ Health Care /IT& ITES/ Media and Entertainment /
Physical Education and Sports/ Plumbing / Retail/ Security/
Telecommunication/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Electronics and Hardware
|
March 13, 2023
|
English
|
March 16, 2023
|
Hindi/Urdu
|
March 19, 2023
|
Science (Physics/ Chemistry / Life Science) /Home Science
|
March 25, 2023
|
Mathematics / Music / Painting / Art & Drawing
|
March 31, 2023
|
Additional/Optional subjects
Arabic/ Kashmiri/ Dogri/
Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/
Bhoti/Punjabi/Urdu/Hindi/Persian/Sanskrit/Computer
Computer Science
|
April 5, 2023
|
Social Science
(History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Disaster
Management and Road Safety Education )
JKBOSE Class 10 datesheet 2023 PDF - Download Here
JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone for Arts and Science
|
Dates
|
Faculty of Science
|
Faculty of Arts
|
March 8, 2023
|
Geology/
Bio-Technology
Microbiology/
Bio-Chemistry
|
Urdu/ Hindi/ Kashmiri
Dogri/ Punjabi/ Bhoti
|
March 11, 2023
|
General English
|
General English
|
March 14, 2023
|
Chemistry
|
Arabic/ Persian
Sanskrit/ Economics
|
March 17, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects
IT &ITES/
Retail/Healthcare/
Tourism & Hospitality
/Agriculture/ Media and
Entertainment/ Beauty
and Wellness/ Physical
Education and Sports/
Telecommunication/
Plumbing/Electronics &
Hardware/Automotive/
Apparels/Makeup and
Home Furnishing
|
Vocational Subjects
IT &ITES/
Retail/Healthcare/
Tourism & Hospitality
/Agriculture/ Media and
Entertainment/ Beauty
and Wellness/ Physical
Education and Sports/
Telecommunication/
Plumbing/Electronics &
Hardware/Automotive/Ap
parels/Makeup and Home
Furnishing
|
March 20, 2023
|
Biology(Botany &
Zoology)/ Statistics
|
Political Science
Statistics
|
March 23, 2023
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Electronics
Food Technology
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel
Management
English Literature
Food Technology
|
March 27, 2023
|
Physics
|
Home Science (Elective)
History
Public Administration
|
April 1, 2023
|
Mathematics
Applied Mathematics
|
Mathematics / Applied
Mathematics/ Sociology
|
April 2, 2023
|
Geography
|
Geography/
Psychology/Music/
Philosophy/
Education
JKBOSE Class 12 (Arts, Science, Commerce) Datesheet 2023 PDF - Download Here
JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 For Soft Zone for Commerce
|
Dates (tentative)
|
Faculty of Commerce
|
Faculty of Home Science
|
March 8, 2023
|
Business Studies
|
----
|
March 11, 2023
|
General English
|
General English
|
March 14, 2023
|
Entrepreneurship
Economics
|
Clothing for the family
|
March 17, 2023
|
Vocational Subjects
IT &ITES/
Retail/Healthcare/
Tourism & Hospitality
/Agriculture/ Media
and Entertainment/
Beauty and Wellness/
Physical Education
and Sports/
Telecommunication/
Plumbing/Electronics
& Hardware/
Automotive/Apparels/
Makeup and Home
Furnishing
|
Vocational Subjects .
IT &ITES/
Retail/Healthcare/
Tourism & Hospitality
/Agriculture/ Media and
Entertainment/ Beauty
and Wellness/ Physical
Education and Sports/
Telecommunication/
Plumbing/Electronics &
Hardware/Automotive/Ap
parels/Makeup and Home
Furnishing
|
March 20, 2023
|
Accountancy
|
----
|
March 23, 2023
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental
Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and
Hotel Management
|
Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism and Hotel
Management
Food Technology
|
March 27, 2023
|
Business Mathematics
Public Administration
|
Human Development
|
April 1, 2023
|
—-------
|
Extension Education
|
April 2, 2023
|
—-------
|
-----
Also Read: JKBOSE 11th Date Sheet 2023 for Soft Zone Released, Get Direct Link Here