JNTU Result 2022: JNTU Anantapur Results Announced for BTech, BPharm semester 1 Students, Check at jntua.ac.in

JNTUA Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest update, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Anantapur has officially announced JNTUA Semester 1 Results 2022 on 11th April 2022. Media reports have confirmed that the JNTUA Results 2022 have been announced for BTech and BPharm courses for 1st Semester students. Taking into account the convenience of checking JNTUA Results 2022 for the students, the same has been published online on the university’s website - jntuaresults.ac.in. Alternatively, they can also click on the direct link placed below to access the same.

Check JNTUA Result 2022 (BTech / BPharm Sem 1) – Direct Link (Available Now)

JNTUA Result Declared for Regular / Supply Exam Declared

According to the update available on the official website, the JNUTA has announced the BTech and BPharm results for regular as well as supplementary exams 2022. The exams for which results have been announced were held in February 2022 and have been made available to the students online on the official website. Along with this, the university also released the timetable for BTech I year 1st semester for regular and supplementary exams to be held in April and May 2022.

How to check JNTUA Result 2022 online?

Like the general trend, JNTUA Result 2022 has been declared for 1st Semester Students online on the official website. The JNTUA Result 2022 has been published online and can be checked by following the directions given below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – jntua.ac.in

Step 2: Locate and click on Results Tab on the top menu

Step 3: You will be directed to Results Section of the website

Step 4: Find the relevant link for BTech / BPharm Results

Step 5: Enter your hall ticket number in the provided space

Step 6: Verify the details and submit it on the portal

Step 7: Your JNTUA BTech / BPharm Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

