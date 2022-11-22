JNU Ph.D. Admission 2022: JRF Category Application Form Available at jnu.ac.in

JNU Ph.D. JRF Category Admissions: JNU has started the application procedure for the Ph.D. JRF Category candidates. According to the dates provided the last date for students to complete the application procedure is December 4, 2022. Interested applicants belonging to the JRF category can apply online.

All those candidates who have qualified JRF can apply for admissions separately since they are exempted from the CBT. As mentioned in the JNU e-prospectus available, such candidates will be selected and called for a direct viva voce examination conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru University.

JNU Ph.D. JRF Category Applications are available on the official website - jnu.ac.in. A direct link for students to apply for the Ph.D. Admission is also available below.

JNU Ph.D. JRF Category Applications 2022: Click Here

How to Apply for JNU Ph.D. 2022 under the JRF category:

Below are the 5 basic steps candidates need to follow for JNU Ph.D. admission 2022-

Step 1- Visit the official website and complete the registration process

Step 2- Fill out the personal, qualification & professional details in the application form

Step 3- Upload the required documents like scanned images of photographs & signature

Step 4- Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway

Step 5- Submit the form and complete the process

As per the circular released by JNU, candidates must fulfill the eligibility criteria and other important details before applying to the JNU Ph.D. program online. An interview will be conducted only on submission of a valid proof of JRF qualification or awarded JRF certificate on the interview day.

Candidates who have not been granted JRF or Lectureship in CSIR/ UGC exam and any other fellowship (Assistant Professorship) will not be considered eligible for JNU Ph.D. admission and thus not qualified for interview. Selection of the JRF category candidates will be based on the 100 percentile of the viva score.

