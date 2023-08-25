JNVST class 6 application 2024 date extended, know details here

NVS Class 6 admission 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the last date to register for class 6 admissions in online mode. As per the released notification, students who are interested in applying for the class 6 admission can submit their applications for the academic year 2024-25 till August 31, 2023, through the official website - navodaya.gov.in.

As per the details given on the website, the correction Window for making the modifications in the online application forms by the registered candidate in the specific fields including gender, category, area, disability, and medium of examination will remain open for 2 days after the last date of the submission (i.e. September 2, 2023) of JNVST online application 2024.

As per the recent updates, candidates who belong to the district in which a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) is located are eligible to apply for the class 6th admissions.

How to apply for JNV class 6 admission 2023 online?

Interested students can follow the steps that are given below to know how to fill out the JNV class 6 registration form 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NVS - navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for NVS Class 6 2024

Step 3: After this, click on the class VI registration 2024

Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents and make the payment of the application fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference

