JoSAA 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allocation List Today, Check List of Documents Here

JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Seat Allocation: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be releasing the JoSAA 2023 round 2 counselling seat allocation result today, July 6, 2023. As per the official schedule released, the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation result will be available at 5 pm on the official website. Students who have applied for the seat allocation process can visit the official website today to check the seat allotment results.
Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round can complete the fee payment, and document upload from July 6 to 10, 2023. Candidates allotted seats must make sure that they submit all the relevant documents
JoSAA round 2 seat allocation results will be available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the round 2 seat allocation list will also be available here as soon as the results are announced online.
JoSAA Counselling 2023 Seat Allocation Round 2 (Link Available Soon)
How to Check JoSAA 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allocation List
The JoSAA 2023 round 2 seat allocation list will be available in online mode. Candidates who applied for the seat allocation process can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to check the results.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA
Step 2: Click on the round 2 seat allocation result
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Download the seat allocation result for further reference
JoSAA 2023 Counselling - List of Documents for Admission
Candidates allotted seats in the JoSAA seat allocation round need to have the following documents ready with them when reporting for admissions
- Provisional JoSAA Seat Allotment Letter
- Two Passport Size Photographs
- Undertaking by the Candidate
- Proof of Seat Acceptance Fee Payment by e-challan or net banking of SBI
- Valid Photo ID Card
- JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card
- Date of Birth Proof
- Class 12 Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate
- Medical Certificate
- Category Certificate
- Registration Choice Locking Form
