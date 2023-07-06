JoSAA 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allocation List Today, Check List of Documents Here

JoSAA 2023 Round 2 Seat Allocation: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be releasing the JoSAA 2023 round 2 counselling seat allocation result today, July 6, 2023. As per the official schedule released, the JoSAA round 2 seat allocation result will be available at 5 pm on the official website. Students who have applied for the seat allocation process can visit the official website today to check the seat allotment results.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round can complete the fee payment, and document upload from July 6 to 10, 2023. Candidates allotted seats must make sure that they submit all the relevant documents

JoSAA round 2 seat allocation results will be available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the round 2 seat allocation list will also be available here as soon as the results are announced online.

JoSAA Counselling 2023 Seat Allocation Round 2 (Link Available Soon)

How to Check JoSAA 2023 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allocation List

The JoSAA 2023 round 2 seat allocation list will be available in online mode. Candidates who applied for the seat allocation process can visit the official website or follow the steps given here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: Click on the round 2 seat allocation result

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Download the seat allocation result for further reference

JoSAA 2023 Counselling - List of Documents for Admission

Candidates allotted seats in the JoSAA seat allocation round need to have the following documents ready with them when reporting for admissions

Provisional JoSAA Seat Allotment Letter

Two Passport Size Photographs

Undertaking by the Candidate

Proof of Seat Acceptance Fee Payment by e-challan or net banking of SBI

Valid Photo ID Card

JEE Advanced 2023 Admit Card

Date of Birth Proof

Class 12 Mark Sheet and Pass Certificate

Medical Certificate

Category Certificate

Registration Choice Locking Form

