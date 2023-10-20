  1. Home
Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Schedule Out, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop-up round counselling schedule has been released. Students can complete the registration for the NEET UG counselling process from October 25 onwards. 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 20, 2023 13:32 IST
Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Mop-up Round: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the schedule for the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop-up round. As per the schedule released, the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop-up round registrations will begin on October 25, 2023. Students applying for the mop-up round counselling can complete the registrations through the link given on the website. 

Students unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds are eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling. To be considered for allotment, students are required to visit the official website and register through the link given on the website. Following the registrations, students can complete the choice-filling process by entering the choice of course and college for allotment.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop-up round registration link will be available on the official counselling website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the mop-up round here.  

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling Notification Direct link - Click Here

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule

Particulars

Date

Registrations commence

October 25 to 27, 2023

Document verification

October 27, 2023

Seat matrix

October 30, 2023, after 11 am

Option entry

October 20, 2023 November 2, 2023

Mop-up round seat allotment

November 2, 2023

Downloading challan

November 3 to 4, 2023

Fee payment

November 3 to 4, 2023

Download admission order

November 3 to 5, 2023

Last date for reporting to colleges

November 6, 2023

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Anytime Soon, Check Expected Date, Last Year’s Cutoff Here

 
