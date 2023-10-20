Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Schedule Out, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Mop-up Round: The Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the schedule for the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop-up round. As per the schedule released, the Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop-up round registrations will begin on October 25, 2023. Students applying for the mop-up round counselling can complete the registrations through the link given on the website.

Students unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds are eligible to apply for the mop-up round counselling. To be considered for allotment, students are required to visit the official website and register through the link given on the website. Following the registrations, students can complete the choice-filling process by entering the choice of course and college for allotment.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling mop-up round registration link will be available on the official counselling website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the mop-up round here.

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling Notification Direct link - Click Here

Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round Schedule

Particulars Date Registrations commence October 25 to 27, 2023 Document verification October 27, 2023 Seat matrix October 30, 2023, after 11 am Option entry October 20, 2023 November 2, 2023 Mop-up round seat allotment November 2, 2023 Downloading challan November 3 to 4, 2023 Fee payment November 3 to 4, 2023 Download admission order November 3 to 5, 2023 Last date for reporting to colleges November 6, 2023

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Anytime Soon, Check Expected Date, Last Year’s Cutoff Here