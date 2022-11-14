Karnataka DCET 2022 Admit Card (Released): Download Karnataka Diploma CET Hall Ticket at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka DCET 2022 Admit Card (OUT): As per the updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket for Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) for all the registered candidates. They can download Karnataka DCET admit card 2022 in online mode from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They will have to use their login ID/Registration Number and Date of Birth to download the Karnataka DCET admit card 2022.

As per the scheduled date, the Karnataka Diploma CET exam will be conducted on 20th November 2022. The Karnataka DCET 2022 exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm or Applied Science and Applied Mathematics for all programmes. The second shift will be conducted from 3 to 4 pm for Kannada Language Test.

Karnataka DCET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Karnataka DCET 2022 Admit Card?

Candidates must keep in mind that they must take their admit card of Karnataka DCET to the exam centre. Without the hall ticket, they will not be allowed to write the exam. Therefore, they need to download the KDCET 2022 admit card in online mode. Check below the steps to know how to download Karnataka DCET hall ticket -

1st Step - Go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll download and look for Diploma CET 2022 Admission ticket download link.

3rd Step - Now, click on the link. A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the Login ID/registration Number and Date of Birth in the login window.

5th Step - Karnataka CET hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

About Karnataka DCET

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) for admissions into 2nd/3rd semester engineering courses under lateral entry. There will be two exams - one for all the candidates at various centres for Applied Science and Applied Mathematics for all programmes from 10 am to 1 pm.

The second Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance exam will only be for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates, it will be held only in Bangalore. It will be for the Kannada language test from 3 to 4 pm. It will be for 50 marks.

