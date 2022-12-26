Karnataka DCET 2022 Result Declared, Check at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka DCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has recently released the results of the Karnataka Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) conducted in the present year 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download the Karnataka Diploma CET 2022 result available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the candidate’s DCET number will be required in order to access the result of the Diploma Common Entrance Test 2022.

According to the reports, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) organized the Diploma CET exam on November 20, 2022. Moreover, the hall ticket for the exam was published on November 12, 2022. Also, the answer key of the DCET exam 2022 was available online on the main page on December 7.

Karnataka DCET 2022 Result - Click here

How to Check Karnataka DCET 2022 Result

Candidates who applied for the Karnataka Diploma CET exam held in November 2022 can view and check their results which are posted on the KEA official website. Candidates will have to download their results and keep checking further admission-related details in order to get admission to various institutes for Diploma courses for the academic year 2022. Below are a few steps to check the online result released on the portal.

Step 1 - Open the official website kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2 - In the latest announcement section, select the “Diploma CET 2022 examination rank result” link

Step 3 - The candidate needs to enter the DCET number 2022

Step 4 - Submit the forum

Step 5 - Karnataka Diploma CET result will be available on the screen

Step 6 - Carefully check the result

Step 7 - Download and take the printout of the DCET result for further reference

Every subsequent year the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) holds the Diploma CET exam for admission to various programmes for interested candidates.

Aspirants can take the DCET exam in order to get admission into courses like second-year engineering courses as well as first-year architecture courses under the lateral entry scheme. Also, the exam comprises three main topics which are Applied Science, Applied Mathematics and Applied Engineering.

