Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 Out: Check top medical and dental colleges here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the round 2 seat allotment result of the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling. Candidates can check the Karnataka UGNEET allotment list online at kea.kar.nic.in. Now, they will have to opt for any one of four choices.

The candidates are required to deposit the original documents and download the Karnataka UGNEET admission order. They will have to report at the allotted college with the admission order and challan, along with the original documents on or before the date mentioned in the admission order.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check top medical colleges

As per a recently released notice, those who have been allotted medical seats will not be considered for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, BSc Nursing courses. Check below the list of top medical and dental colleges as per NIRF ranking:

Name of medical college NIRF Ranking Websites National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences 4 nimhans.ac.in Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 9 manipal.edu St. John’s Medical College 19 stjohns.in Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore 30 manipal.edu JSS Medical College, Mysore 37 jssuni.edu.in MS Ramaiah Medical College 43 msrmc.ac.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check top dental colleges

Candidates can go through the table to know the top NEET UG dental colleges as per NIRF ranking:

Name of dental college NIRF Ranking Websites Manipal College of Dental Sciences 2 manipal.edu AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences 5 absmids.nitte.edu.in Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore 8 manipal.edu JSS Dental College and Hospital 11 jssuni.edu.in MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences 14 msrmc.ac.in SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital 22 sdmcds.org Government Dental College, Bangalore 24 gdcrib.karnataka.gov.in Yenepoya Dental College 28 ydc.yenepoya.edu.in KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences 35 kledental-bgm.edu.in Bapuji Dental College and Hospital 36 bapujidental.edu

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023 Selecting Choices

All the selected candidates have to opt for one of four choices. Those applying for choice 1 will agree to accept the allotted seat and report at the college. Also, those selecting this option will not be considered for further rounds.

Those opting for choice 2 agree to accept the allotted seat but wish to participate in the next round. Such candidates have to pay the college tuition fees of the allotted seat. If a better set is allotted in the subsequent Karnataka NEET UG 2023 counselling rounds then the seat granted in the second round will be cancelled.

If a candidate opts for choice 3 then they surrender the allotted seat but can participate in the subsequent Karnataka NEET UG counselling rounds. If they want to exit from the counselling, they can choose choice 4.

Candidates choosing choice 1 or 2 have to make the payment by downloading the e-Challan or the NEFT or RTGS or IMPS challan from the official website. After downloading the e-Challan, candidates have to pay the prescribed fee at any nearest branch of the selected bank.

