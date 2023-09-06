  1. Home
  3. Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 Out: Check top medical and dental colleges here

Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2023 Out: Check top medical and dental colleges here

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the second round of Karnataka NEET UG counselling will have to opt for one of four choices. Also, those allotted medical seats will not be considered for UGCET 2023 courses. Check list of top medical colleges here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 6, 2023 14:05 IST
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the round 2 seat allotment result of the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling. Candidates can check the Karnataka UGNEET allotment list online at kea.kar.nic.in. Now, they will have to opt for any one of four choices. 

The candidates are required to deposit the original documents and download the Karnataka UGNEET admission order. They will have to report at the allotted college with the admission order and challan, along with the original documents on or before the date mentioned in the admission order.

Karnataka NEET UG Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Check top medical colleges

As per a recently released notice, those who have been allotted medical seats will not be considered for Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, BSc Nursing courses. Check below the list of top medical and dental colleges as per NIRF ranking: 

Name of medical college

NIRF Ranking

Websites 

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

4

nimhans.ac.in

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

9

manipal.edu

St. John’s Medical College

19

stjohns.in

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

30

manipal.edu

JSS Medical College, Mysore

37

jssuni.edu.in

MS Ramaiah Medical College

43

msrmc.ac.in

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023: Check top dental colleges

Candidates can go through the table to know the top NEET UG dental colleges as per NIRF ranking: 

Name of dental college

NIRF Ranking

Websites 

Manipal College of Dental Sciences

2

manipal.edu

AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences

5

absmids.nitte.edu.in

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

8

manipal.edu

JSS Dental College and Hospital

11

jssuni.edu.in

MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences

14

msrmc.ac.in

SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital

22

sdmcds.org

Government Dental College, Bangalore

24

gdcrib.karnataka.gov.in

Yenepoya Dental College

28

ydc.yenepoya.edu.in

KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences

35

kledental-bgm.edu.in

Bapuji Dental College and Hospital

36

bapujidental.edu

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023 Selecting Choices 

All the selected candidates have to opt for one of four choices. Those applying for choice 1 will agree to accept the allotted seat and report at the college. Also, those selecting this option will not be considered for further rounds.

  • Those opting for choice 2 agree to accept the allotted seat but wish to participate in the next round. Such candidates have to pay the college tuition fees of the allotted seat. If a better set is allotted in the subsequent Karnataka NEET UG 2023 counselling rounds then the seat granted in the second round will be cancelled.
  • If a candidate opts for choice 3 then they surrender the allotted seat but can participate in the subsequent Karnataka NEET UG counselling rounds. If they want to exit from the counselling, they can choose choice 4. 
  • Candidates choosing choice 1 or 2 have to make the payment by downloading the e-Challan or the NEFT or RTGS or IMPS challan from the official website. After downloading the e-Challan, candidates have to pay the prescribed fee at any nearest branch of the selected bank. 

