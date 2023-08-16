Karnataka NEET UG Seat Allotment List 2023 for Round 1 To Releases Today, Know Where to Check

Karnataka NEET UG Seat Allotment List 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment result for the first round of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling today - August 16. These Karnataka UGNEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 can be checked through kea.kar.nic.in after 6 PM. They have to use their CET number to download the KEA NEET UG allotment list.

Earlier, KEA released mock allotment result for UG NEET. Those whose names will be mentioned in the round 1 seat allotment list can get admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

KEA UGNEET Counselling Dates 2023

The total number of MBBS seats in Karnataka is 11,695. Out of the total, as many as 3,700 are government MBBS seats. Candidates can check below Karnataka NEET UG counselling dates:

Events Dates Karnataka UGNEET seat allotment result for round 1 August 16, 2023 Provision to change option entry To be notified

How To check Karnataka NEET UG Allotment Result 2023?

KEA has released the revised mock seat allotment results for the UG NEET Medical and Dental courses. When released, candidates can check Karnataka NEET UG seat allotment results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGNEET seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGNEET seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

NEET Counselling 2023

MCC conducts the NEET counselling for 15% AIQ seats in government institutions and 100% AIQ seats in central universities, deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, AFMS, and BSc Nursing courses. The NEET UG seat matrix for round 2 counselling for AIQ seats was released by the MCC a few days ago on mcc.nic.in. For round 2 of MBBS, the committee added more than 500 seats.

