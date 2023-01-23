Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification for MBA, MCA, MTech To Be Held Tomorrow, Check Notice Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the latest notice released, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be conducting the document verification process of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) again on January 24, 2023. All the candidates who could not attend the Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022 process earlier, can go for the same at the Bangalore office. They will have to carry all the prescribed admission documents while going for Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022.

Shortlisted candidates will have to carry one set of attested photocopies by a gazetted officer and two passport-size photographs along with other documents. Earlier, the final Karnataka PGCET document verification was held on January 17, 2023. However, KEA has again provided the opportunity to the candidates who could not attend the last round.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Notice

KEA has released a notice pdf regarding Karnataka PGCET document verification. It has been stated that - "Document Verification for PGCET 2022 (MBA/MCA/M.Tech) courses will be conducted on 24.01.2023 from 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM in KEA, Bangalore office. Candidates seeking admission for PGCET 2022 who could not verify their documents for various reasons can attend the document verification on 24.01.2023 in KEA Bangalore office with all the original documents."

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Notice PDF

List of Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification

While going for verification of documents for admission to MBA/MCA/M.Tech courses, candidates will have to carry the prescribed original documents. Go through the list to know list of documents required -

Karnataka PGCET application form

Karnataka PGCET hall ticket

Two passport-size colour photographs

GATE scorecard (if applied through GATE)

SSLC/ Class 10th mark sheet

2nd PUC/Class 12 mark sheet

The qualifying exam mark sheet and degree

Income certificate if availing fee waiver

Category certification (if applicable)

Work certificate (if any)

