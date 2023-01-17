Karnataka PGCET 2022 Final Document Verification To Conclude Today, Check List of Documents Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Last day: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to end the final document verification for Karnataka Postgraduate common entrance test, PGCET today- January 17, 2023. Those who missed the document verification on the allotted dates can do the same by today only. However, they must note that this is the last chance for verification.

Candidates belonging to the general merit as well as special category list have the opportunity to attend the KEA PGCET document verification at any Karnataka PGCET helpline centre. However, non-Karnataka candidates, part-time and sponsored quota candidates, and those students who have qualified for GATE will have to report directly to the Bangalore centre only. They can check the list of required documents below.

Documents Required for Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2022

Candidates must note that today is the last day for Karnataka PGCET 2022 document verification and no extensions will be provided. They are required to bring both original and photocopies of the important documents at the time of reporting-

Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket

Final printout of Karnataka PGCET 2022 application form

Fee receipt

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

Qualifying degree scorecard of all semesters

Degree certificate / provisional degree certificate

Study certificate countersigned by BEO as per the format (Only for Karnataka candidates)

Work experience certificate (in case of working candidates)

Caste certificate

Income certificate

Sponsored Certificate (if applicable)

Also, these candidates will be issued a document verification acknowledgment along with a verification slip which they will have to retain till the entire admission formalities are over.

