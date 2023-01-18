    Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling schedule. Candidates who have qualified the Karnataka PGCET 2022 exams can check the counselling schedule and other details here.

    Updated: Jan 18, 2023 09:26 IST
    Karnataka PGCET 2023
    Karnataka PGCET 2023

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for the First Round of Counselling. Candidates who have qualified the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exams can check the complete schedule for the counselling procedure here.

    KEA has released the PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for the admissions to the MBA/MCA/ME MTech/ MArch courses. KEA will be releasing the Karnataka PGCET 2022 First round seat matrix today - January 18, 2023. According to the schedule, the seat matrix will be released by 6 PM. Candidates can check the detailed schedule of the counselling process here. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule is now available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the complete schedule through the link available here. 

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Official schedule - Click Here

    Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 round 1 schedule

    Karnataka Examination Authority has released the PGCET 2022 Round 1 Counselling Schedule. Students can check the complete schedule of the counselling process below.

    Event

    Date

    Display of seat matrix and fee structure

    January 18, 2023

    Option Entry Process

    January 19 to 23, 2023

    Mock Allotment Results

    January 23, 2023 

    Provision to change option entry (After verifying the mock allotment results, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses, colleges as per their preference)

    January 23 to 25, 2023

    First round seat allotment result

    January 25, 2023

    Exercising choices for candidates allotted seats in consultation with parents

    January 25 to 26, 2023 

    Payment of fees by choice 1 and choice 2 candidates

    January 27 to 30, 2023

    Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges (choice-1 candidates only)

    January 31, 2023 

     

    Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 Final Document Verification To Conclude Today, Check List of Documents Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories