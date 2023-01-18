Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: The Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Schedule for the First Round of Counselling. Candidates who have qualified the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Exams can check the complete schedule for the counselling procedure here.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Official schedule - Click Here

Event Date Display of seat matrix and fee structure January 18, 2023 Option Entry Process January 19 to 23, 2023 Mock Allotment Results January 23, 2023 Provision to change option entry (After verifying the mock allotment results, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses, colleges as per their preference) January 23 to 25, 2023 First round seat allotment result January 25, 2023 Exercising choices for candidates allotted seats in consultation with parents January 25 to 26, 2023 Payment of fees by choice 1 and choice 2 candidates January 27 to 30, 2023 Last date for reporting at the allotted colleges (choice-1 candidates only) January 31, 2023

