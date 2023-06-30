  1. Home
  2. News
  3. KCET 2023 document verification dates released, check Karnataka CET rank-wise schedule here

KCET 2023 document verification dates released, check Karnataka CET rank-wise schedule here

KCET 2023: The Karnataka CET document verification has already started for candidates securing ranks from 10001 to 20,000. Check the complete UGCET rank-wise document verification schedule here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 17:53 IST
KCET 2023 document verification dates released
KCET 2023 document verification dates released

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification. The officials have released the rank-wise date and time for the KCET document verification. All the Karnataka CET qualified candidates can check the rank-wise schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. The online document verification process will be conducted till July 15, 2023. 

According to the rank-wise schedule, the document verification will be held in three sessions - forenoon session 1 from 9:30 am to 11 am, forenoon session 2 from 11:15 am to 1:15 am, and afternoon session from 2 pm onwards. 

UGCET Documents Verification Schedule 2023

Candidates who have qualified in KCET can check below the rank-wise document verification dates below: 

Date

Session - 1 (9:30 to 11 AM)

Session -2 (11:15 AM to 1:15 PM)

Session - 1 (2 PM onwards)

June 27, 2023

1 to 1800

1801 to 3600

3601 to 5000

June 28, 2023

50001 to 6800

6801 to 8600

8601 to 10000

June 30, 2023

10001 to 14000

14001 to 18000

1800 to 20000

July 1, 2023

20001 to 24000

24001 to 28000

28001 to 3000

July 3, 2023

30001 to 35000

35001 to 4000

40001 to 42000

July 4, 2023

42001 to 47000

47001 to 52000

52001 to 54000

July 5, 2023

54001 to 59000

59001 to 64000

64001 to 66000

July 6, 2023

66001 to 71000

71001 to 76000

76001 to 78000

July 7, 2023

78001 to 84000

84001 to 90000

90001 to 94000

July 10, 2023

94000 to 100000

100001 to 106000

1060001 to 110000

July 11, 2023

110001 to 117000

117001 to 124000

124001 to 130000

July 12, 2023

130001 to 138000

138001 to 146000

146000 to 150000

July 13, 2023

150001 to 158000

158001 to 164000

164001 to 170000

July 14, 2023

170001 to 178000

178001 to 184000

184001 to 190000

July 15, 2023

19001 to 200000

200001 to Last rank

  

KCET Document Verification: List of Documents required for Karnataka CET counselling 2023

The online document verification for KCET 2023 will be conducted for candidates who have claimed eligibility clause ‘a’ in their KCET application form 2023. Check below the list of documents required for UGCET counselling: 

  • KCET admission ticket
  • Karnataka CET application form print out
  • SSLC or Class 10 scorecard
  • Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard
  • Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)
  • Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable
  • Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable
  • Caste or income certificate, if applicable

Also Read: TS DOST Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, get direct link here 

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023