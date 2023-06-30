KCET 2023 document verification dates released, check Karnataka CET rank-wise schedule here

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification. The officials have released the rank-wise date and time for the KCET document verification. All the Karnataka CET qualified candidates can check the rank-wise schedule on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. The online document verification process will be conducted till July 15, 2023.
According to the rank-wise schedule, the document verification will be held in three sessions - forenoon session 1 from 9:30 am to 11 am, forenoon session 2 from 11:15 am to 1:15 am, and afternoon session from 2 pm onwards.
UGCET Documents Verification Schedule 2023
Candidates who have qualified in KCET can check below the rank-wise document verification dates below:
|
Date
|
Session - 1 (9:30 to 11 AM)
|
Session -2 (11:15 AM to 1:15 PM)
|
Session - 1 (2 PM onwards)
|
June 27, 2023
|
1 to 1800
|
1801 to 3600
|
3601 to 5000
|
June 28, 2023
|
50001 to 6800
|
6801 to 8600
|
8601 to 10000
|
June 30, 2023
|
10001 to 14000
|
14001 to 18000
|
1800 to 20000
|
July 1, 2023
|
20001 to 24000
|
24001 to 28000
|
28001 to 3000
|
July 3, 2023
|
30001 to 35000
|
35001 to 4000
|
40001 to 42000
|
July 4, 2023
|
42001 to 47000
|
47001 to 52000
|
52001 to 54000
|
July 5, 2023
|
54001 to 59000
|
59001 to 64000
|
64001 to 66000
|
July 6, 2023
|
66001 to 71000
|
71001 to 76000
|
76001 to 78000
|
July 7, 2023
|
78001 to 84000
|
84001 to 90000
|
90001 to 94000
|
July 10, 2023
|
94000 to 100000
|
100001 to 106000
|
1060001 to 110000
|
July 11, 2023
|
110001 to 117000
|
117001 to 124000
|
124001 to 130000
|
July 12, 2023
|
130001 to 138000
|
138001 to 146000
|
146000 to 150000
|
July 13, 2023
|
150001 to 158000
|
158001 to 164000
|
164001 to 170000
|
July 14, 2023
|
170001 to 178000
|
178001 to 184000
|
184001 to 190000
|
July 15, 2023
|
19001 to 200000
|
200001 to Last rank
KCET Document Verification: List of Documents required for Karnataka CET counselling 2023
The online document verification for KCET 2023 will be conducted for candidates who have claimed eligibility clause ‘a’ in their KCET application form 2023. Check below the list of documents required for UGCET counselling:
- KCET admission ticket
- Karnataka CET application form print out
- SSLC or Class 10 scorecard
- Second PUC or Class 12 scorecard
- Candidate’s study certificate obtained from the institution head undersigned by Block Educational Officer (BEO)
- Rural study certificate from Class 1 to 10, if applicable
- Kannada medium study certificate, if applicable
- Caste or income certificate, if applicable
