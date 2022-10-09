KCET Counselling 2022 Dates Revised, Karnataka CET Web Option Entry To Start on 11 Oct

KCET Counselling Dates 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) revised counselling dates 2022 in online mode. As per the new release dates, now the KCET counselling web option entry 2022 will start on 11th October 2022. Candidates can download the revised KCET Counselling dates 2022 pdf from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET Counselling Revised Dates 2022

As per the official notification, it has been stated - "Revised schedule for downloading of verification slip, entry of options for engineering, architecture, farm sciences (agriculture, veterinary etc.) courses for the year 2022-23. Further schedule will be notified shortly on the KEA website.” Check dates below -

Events Dates Display of Seat Matrix and Fee Structure 10th October 2022 (11 AM) Downloading of verification slip 10th to 12th October 2022 KCET Counselling Option Entry 11th to 13th October (4 PM)

KCET Counselling Web Option Entry 2022

Candidates will be able to select their preferred college during the web option entry of KEA Karnataka CET 2022 from 11th October. As per the media reports, candidates can select many choices to increase their chances of admission into KCET participating colleges. Once, the KCET web option entry window close, the seat allotment results will be announced based on the rank secured in KCET, the category of the candidate, seat availability and choices locked by them.

KCET Counselling 2022 Notification

The officials have also notified that - a few candidates failed to submit the valid study certificate, Kannada medium study certificate counter signed by the concerned BEO and other original certificates on October 7 and 8. “Hence, for such type of candidates final chance is given to produce the valid certificates and they can appear for document verification at KEA, Bangalore with all the necessary original documents on October 11, 2022, report at 9:30 am.