PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Postgraduate Entrance Exam (PGCET) Results today. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test held on September 23 and 24, 2023 can check out the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials. According to media reports, over 40, 000 students appeared for KEA PGCET 2023. Last year, the exam was held on November 19 and the Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 were announced on December 29, 2023. Candidates can keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
kea.kar.nic.in 2023 Results- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is provided below:
|
Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Link
PGCET Result 2023 Official Website and Login Credentials Required
Check out the details below:
- Official Website- kea.kar.nic.in
- Login Information- PGCET Number
How to Check PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the pgcet results link
Step 3: Submit the PGCET number
Step 4: The Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the scorecard
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Karnataka PGCET Cutoff Ranks 2023 (Expected)
Check out the expected cut-off ranks for participating colleges below:
|
Karnataka PGCET Colleges
|
Karnataka PGCET Cutoff Ranks (Expected)
|
BNM Institute of Technology
|
3000-5500
|
CMR Center For Business Studies
|
6200-7200
|
KLE Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research
|
2700-4000
|
Kristu Jayanti College of Management and Technology
|
2700-4000
|
Reva University
|
2900-4900
|
SDM College of Engineering and Technology
|
6000-6500
|
JSS Science and Technology University
|
1900-2500
|
Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering
|
4900-5500
|
New Horizon College of Engineering
|
2900-4300
|
Christ Academy Institute for Advanced Studies
|
2300-3200
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology
|
950-1020
|
BMS College of Engineering
|
450-720
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering
|
550-800
|
M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology
|
390-750
|
PES University
|
204-519
|
R V Institute Of Management
|
330-580
|
M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce
|
730-890
Karnataka PGCET 2023: Factors Affecting Cut-off Ranks
Check out the factors that determine the cut-offs:
- Number of Candidates
- Exam Difficulty Level
- Karnataka PGCET Seats
- Category-wise highest and lowest score
- Last year’s Karnataka PGCET cutoff ranks
PGCET 2023 Result: Check Marks VS Rank Analysis
Check out the expected rank on the basis of marks below:
|
Karnataka PGCET Marks
|
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Ranks (tentative)
|
95-100
|
Between 1 and 100
|
90-94
|
Between 101 and 500
|
80-89
|
Between 501 and 1000
|
70-79
|
Between 1001 and 1400
|
60-69
|
Between 1401 and 2000
|
50-59
|
Between 2001 and 7000
|
40-49
|
Between 7001 and 15000
|
30-39
|
15000+
