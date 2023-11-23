PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Postgraduate Entrance Exam (PGCET) Results today. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test held on September 23 and 24, 2023 can check out the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials. According to media reports, over 40, 000 students appeared for KEA PGCET 2023. Last year, the exam was held on November 19 and the Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 were announced on December 29, 2023. Candidates can keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

kea.kar.nic.in 2023 Results- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Link Click Here

PGCET Result 2023 Official Website and Login Credentials Required