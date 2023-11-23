Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
The Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 link is live now. Candidates who took KEA PGCET 2023 can now check out the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering login credentials. Get the direct link and cut-off here.

Nov 23, 2023, 11:53 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 OUT
Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 OUT
PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Postgraduate Entrance Exam (PGCET) Results today. Candidates who appeared in the entrance test held on September 23 and 24, 2023 can check out the results on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials. According to media reports, over 40, 000 students appeared for KEA PGCET 2023. Last year, the exam was held on November 19 and the Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 were announced on December 29, 2023. Candidates can keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

kea.kar.nic.in 2023 Results- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Link

Click Here 

PGCET Result 2023 Official Website and Login Credentials Required

Check out the details below:

  • Official Website- kea.kar.nic.in
  • Login Information- PGCET Number

How to Check PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the pgcet results link

Step 3: Submit the PGCET number

Step 4: The Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Karnataka PGCET Cutoff Ranks 2023 (Expected)

Check out the expected cut-off ranks for participating colleges below:

Karnataka PGCET Colleges

Karnataka PGCET Cutoff Ranks (Expected)

BNM Institute of Technology

3000-5500

CMR Center For Business Studies

6200-7200

KLE Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research

2700-4000

Kristu Jayanti College of Management and Technology

2700-4000

Reva University

2900-4900

SDM College of Engineering and Technology

6000-6500

JSS Science and Technology University

1900-2500

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering

4900-5500

New Horizon College of Engineering

2900-4300

Christ Academy Institute for Advanced Studies

2300-3200

Bangalore Institute of Technology

950-1020

BMS College of Engineering

450-720

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

550-800

M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology

390-750

PES University

204-519

R V Institute Of Management

330-580

M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce

730-890

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Factors Affecting Cut-off Ranks

Check out the factors that determine the cut-offs:

  • Number of Candidates
  • Exam Difficulty Level
  • Karnataka PGCET Seats
  • Category-wise highest and lowest score
  • Last year’s Karnataka PGCET cutoff ranks

PGCET 2023 Result: Check Marks VS Rank Analysis

Check out the expected rank on the basis of marks below:

Karnataka PGCET Marks

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Ranks (tentative)

95-100

Between 1 and 100

90-94

Between 101 and 500

80-89

Between 501 and 1000

70-79

Between 1001 and 1400

60-69

Between 1401 and 2000

50-59

Between 2001 and 7000

40-49

Between 7001 and 15000

30-39

15000+

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Anytime Soon; Check Marks VS Ranks Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Merit List Details Here

 

