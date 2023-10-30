Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Soon; Check Marks VS Ranks Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Merit List Details Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET soon on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Around 40, 000 candidates who appeared in the entrance exam for MBA, MCA, and other courses on September 23 and 24 are anxiously waiting for the declaration of PGCET 2023 Result.
Recently, KEA has released the revised Karnataka PGCET 2023 answer key for MBA, MCA, and MTech. There is no official notification regarding the objection window as of now. Thus, it is expected that Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 will be out anytime soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the marks vs rank analysis, expected cut-offs, and merit list details here.
Also Read: PGCET Result 2023 Karnataka Live: KEA PGCET Results Shortly at kea.kar.nic.in, Revised Answer Keys Released
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Important Dates
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Date
|
September 23 and 24, 2023
|
Revised Answer Key Release
|
October 28, 2023
|
PGCET 2023 Result Date
|
October, 2023 (Anytime Soon)
PGCET 2023 Result: Check Marks VS Rank Analysis
Check out the expected rank on the basis of marks below:
|
Karnataka PGCET Marks
|
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Ranks (tentative)
|
95-100
|
Between 1 and 100
|
90-94
|
Between 101 and 500
|
80-89
|
Between 501 and 1000
|
70-79
|
Between 1001 and 1400
|
60-69
|
Between 1401 and 2000
|
50-59
|
Between 2001 and 7000
|
40-49
|
Between 7001 and 15000
|
30-39
|
15000+
Karnataka PGCET 2023: Factors Affecting Cut-off Ranks
Check out the factors that determine the cut-offs:
- Number of Candidates
- Exam Difficulty Level
- Karnataka PGCET Seats
- Category-wise highest and lowest score
- Last year’s Karnataka PGCET cutoff ranks
Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: Check Expected Cut-off List
Check out the expected cut-offs for various colleges below:
|
Karnataka PGCET Colleges
|
Karnataka PGCET Cutoff Ranks (Expected)
|
BNM Institute of Technology
|
3000-5500
|
CMR Center For Business Studies
|
6200-7200
|
KLE Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research
|
2700-4000
|
Kristu Jayanti College of Management and Technology
|
2700-4000
|
SDM College of Engineering and Technology
|
6000-6500
|
JSS Science and Technology University
|
1900-2500
|
Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering
|
4900-5500
|
New Horizon College of Engineering
|
2900-4300
|
Christ Academy Institute for Advanced Studies
|
2300-3200
|
Bangalore Institute of Technology
|
950-1020
|
BMS College of Engineering
|
450-720
|
Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering
|
550-800
|
M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology
|
390-750
|
R V Institute Of Management
|
330-580
|
M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce
|
730-890
Karnataka PGCET Merit List 2023
KEA prepares the merit list on the basis of marks bagged by the candidates. The merit list is prepared separately for all courses. The merit list does not involve the candidates’ performance in the entrance exam. However, one needs to secure a minimum percentage to be eligible for the KEA PGCET 2023 merit list.