Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Soon; Check Marks VS Ranks Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Merit List Details Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET soon on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Around 40, 000 candidates who appeared in the entrance exam for MBA, MCA, and other courses on September 23 and 24 are anxiously waiting for the declaration of PGCET 2023 Result.

Recently, KEA has released the revised Karnataka PGCET 2023 answer key for MBA, MCA, and MTech. There is no official notification regarding the objection window as of now. Thus, it is expected that Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 will be out anytime soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the marks vs rank analysis, expected cut-offs, and merit list details here.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars Dates Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Date September 23 and 24, 2023 Revised Answer Key Release October 28, 2023 PGCET 2023 Result Date October, 2023 (Anytime Soon)

PGCET 2023 Result: Check Marks VS Rank Analysis

Check out the expected rank on the basis of marks below:

Karnataka PGCET Marks Karnataka PGCET 2023 Ranks (tentative) 95-100 Between 1 and 100 90-94 Between 101 and 500 80-89 Between 501 and 1000 70-79 Between 1001 and 1400 60-69 Between 1401 and 2000 50-59 Between 2001 and 7000 40-49 Between 7001 and 15000 30-39 15000+

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Factors Affecting Cut-off Ranks

Check out the factors that determine the cut-offs:

Number of Candidates

Exam Difficulty Level

Karnataka PGCET Seats

Category-wise highest and lowest score

Last year’s Karnataka PGCET cutoff ranks

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: Check Expected Cut-off List

Check out the expected cut-offs for various colleges below:

Karnataka PGCET Colleges Karnataka PGCET Cutoff Ranks (Expected) BNM Institute of Technology 3000-5500 CMR Center For Business Studies 6200-7200 KLE Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research 2700-4000 Kristu Jayanti College of Management and Technology 2700-4000 SDM College of Engineering and Technology 6000-6500 JSS Science and Technology University 1900-2500 Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering 4900-5500 New Horizon College of Engineering 2900-4300 Christ Academy Institute for Advanced Studies 2300-3200 Bangalore Institute of Technology 950-1020 BMS College of Engineering 450-720 Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering 550-800 M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology 390-750 R V Institute Of Management 330-580 M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce 730-890

Karnataka PGCET Merit List 2023

KEA prepares the merit list on the basis of marks bagged by the candidates. The merit list is prepared separately for all courses. The merit list does not involve the candidates’ performance in the entrance exam. However, one needs to secure a minimum percentage to be eligible for the KEA PGCET 2023 merit list.