Karnataka PGCET Result 2023 Soon; Check Marks VS Ranks Analysis, Expected Cut-off, Merit List Details Here

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result releases soon at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check results by entering login details. Check marks vs ranks analysis, expected cut-off, and merit list details here.

Updated: Oct 30, 2023 13:18 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the results of the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, PGCET soon on the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. Around 40, 000 candidates who appeared in the entrance exam for MBA, MCA, and other courses on September 23 and 24 are anxiously waiting for the declaration of  PGCET 2023 Result.

Recently, KEA has released the revised Karnataka PGCET 2023 answer key for MBA, MCA, and MTech. There is no official notification regarding the objection window as of now. Thus, it is expected that Karnataka PGCET Results 2023 will be out anytime soon. Meanwhile, candidates can check out the marks vs rank analysis, expected cut-offs, and merit list details here.

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Important Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Particulars

Dates

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Exam Date

September 23 and 24, 2023

Revised Answer Key Release

October 28, 2023

PGCET 2023 Result Date

October, 2023 (Anytime Soon)

PGCET 2023 Result: Check Marks VS Rank Analysis

Check out the expected rank on the basis of marks below:

Karnataka PGCET Marks

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Ranks (tentative)

95-100

Between 1 and 100

90-94

Between 101 and 500

80-89

Between 501 and 1000

70-79

Between 1001 and 1400

60-69

Between 1401 and 2000

50-59

Between 2001 and 7000

40-49

Between 7001 and 15000

30-39

15000+

Karnataka PGCET 2023: Factors Affecting Cut-off Ranks

Check out the factors that determine the cut-offs:

  • Number of Candidates
  • Exam Difficulty Level
  • Karnataka PGCET Seats
  • Category-wise highest and lowest score
  • Last year’s Karnataka PGCET cutoff ranks

Karnataka PGCET 2023 Result: Check Expected Cut-off List

Check out the expected cut-offs for various colleges below:

Karnataka PGCET Colleges

Karnataka PGCET Cutoff Ranks (Expected)

BNM Institute of Technology

3000-5500

CMR Center For Business Studies

6200-7200

KLE Society's Institute of Management Studies and Research

2700-4000

Kristu Jayanti College of Management and Technology

2700-4000

SDM College of Engineering and Technology

6000-6500

JSS Science and Technology University

1900-2500

Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering

4900-5500

New Horizon College of Engineering

2900-4300

Christ Academy Institute for Advanced Studies

2300-3200

Bangalore Institute of Technology

950-1020

BMS College of Engineering

450-720

Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering

550-800

M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology

390-750

R V Institute Of Management

330-580

M S Ramaiah College of Arts, Science and Commerce

730-890

Karnataka PGCET Merit List 2023

KEA prepares the merit list on the basis of marks bagged by the candidates. The merit list is prepared separately for all courses. The merit list does not involve the candidates’ performance in the entrance exam. However, one needs to secure a minimum percentage to be eligible for the KEA PGCET 2023 merit list. 

 
