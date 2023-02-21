Kerala LSS, USS Scholarship 2023 Exam Date Expected Soon, Check Details Here

Kerala LSS, USS Scholarship 2023 Exam Date Expected Soon: As per the latest updates, the Kerala Lower Secondary Scholarship and Upper Secondary Scholarship (Kerala LSS, USS) Exam Date 2023 is likely to be released soon. Once the registration link is activated, interested candidates will be able to register for Kerala LSS, USS 2023 Exam on the official website i.e. bpekerala.in. The exam is conducted for giving state-level scholarships on lower as well as upper level.

The Kerala Pariksha Bhawan is soon going to release the schedule for Kerala LSS, USS 2023 Exam. The Schedule will include the registration dates, exam dates, admit card, result details, etc. The candidates will have to first register themselves and then fill out the application fee and upload the required documents. However, they can check the steps to fill up the application form here.

How to Apply for Kerala LSS, USS Scholarship Exam 2023?

Once the application form is out, scholarship seekers will be able to fill out the same on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.

Step 2: Click on LSS, USS Scholarship Exam 2023 Registration

Step 3: Register by providing the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

How much Amount will be Provided?

Going as per the previous year's trends, Class 4 students who clear the LSS exam receive Rs 1000 every year when they are in Class 5, 6, and 7. Whereas the students who clear USS (Class 7th) scholarship exam are granted Rs 1500 every year in Classes 8,9 and 10.

Over 10,300 students cleared the LSS exam and around 10,500 students passed the USS exam the previous year.

Also Read: CEETA PG Registration 2023 To End Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Criteria Here