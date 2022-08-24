Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022 (OUT): Check DHSE Kerala +2 SAY Results at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has declared the result of Kerala Plus Two improvement today on 24th August 2022. The students who appeared for the Kerala class 12th Improvement, Supplementary can check the school-wise result at keralaresults.nic.in.

To download the Kerala school-wise SAY improvement results 2022, candidates will have to enter their roll number in the login window. The DHSE conducted the Kerala Plus Two Improvement exam from 11th to 18th July 2022 for candidates who registered for it.

How To Check Kerala Plus Two Improvement Results 2022?

The students who appeared for the Kerala Plus Two Improvement exam can check the school-wise SAY Improvement Results 2022 on keralaresults.nic.in. Go through the steps to know how to check and download Kerala +2 School wise Improvement Result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Kerala DHSE - keralaresults.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Higher Secondary SAY/IMP Examination Results 2022.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter Kerala Plus Two roll number and submit the details.

5th Step - The Kerala +2 School wise Improvement Result will appear on the screen.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam 2022

The Kerala Plus Two SAY exam was conducted in two shifts - the morning shift was from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift was from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates appeared for both shifts. The subject papers were Zoology, English, History, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, etc. The Kerala Plus Two Improvement exam was conducted from 11th to 18th July 2022.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala released the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2022 result on 21st June. Students who appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two examinations can check their respective results through mobile apps as well - SAPHALAM 2022, iExaMS - Kerala.

Also Read: KEAM 2022 Final Category List (Today): CEE Kerala to Release KEAM 2022 category list online at cee.kerala.gov.in