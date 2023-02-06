LSAT 2023 Result To Release on Feb 10, Check How to Download Here

LSAT 2023 Result To be Announced Soon: As per the latest updates, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will declare the result for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) January session on February 10, 2023. Once released, candidates who appeared for the test will be able to check the LSAT 2023 result on the official website i.e. discoverlaw.in.The authorities conducted the LSAT 2023 on January 22, 2023.

The candidates who appeared in the LSAT 2023 exam can download the scorecard by entering the email ID and password on the official website. The LSAT India result is released in the form of a scaled score. The result will be consisted total scaled score, score band, and percentile achieved in LSAT India 2023.

How to Download LSAT 2023 Result?

As per the official schedule, the authorities will declare the LSAT 2023 result on February 10, 2023. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check and download the result.

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. discoverlaw.in

Step 2: Click on LSAT India 2023 Result

Step 3 : Now, enter the email ID and password

Step 4: Click on the login tab

Step 5: The LSAT 2023 Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the result

LSAT 2023 June Session

Meanwhile, the authorities have started the LSAT 2023 Registration for the June session. Candidates can apply for LSAT 2023 June session on the official website i.e. discoverlaw.in. The authorities will close the LSAT 2023 June registration on May 26, 2023. Thus, candidates must apply for the upcoming exam before the last date.

The authorities will conduct the LSAT 2023 June from June 8 to 11, 2023. However, the result date has yet to be announced. Candidates can check out the entire LSAT 2023 schedule on the official website i.e.discoverlaw.in

