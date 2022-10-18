MAH 3 Year LLB Counselling 2022: Final Merit List Released, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH LLB Final Merit List 2022: As per the latest updates, the Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MAH LLB 3 Yrs 2022 final merit list today on 18th October. All the registered candidates can check the MAH LLB 3 Yrs admissions final merit list for round at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. To check the final merit list candidates are not required to login using the credentials. The list has been released in the form of PDF.

As per the official schedule released, the CAP round 1 allotment list will be available online on October 21, 2022. The allotment list will be available at 11 AM on the official website. Candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round can complete the admission procedure in the allotted colleges by November 1, 2022.

MAH LLB 3-year Counselling Final Merit List (Available Now)

MAH LLB Final Merit List 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the MAH LLB 3-year Counselling Final Merit List today. According to the schedule available, the MAH CET LLB final merit list will be released on October 18, 2022, at 7 PM. Students who have applied for the MAH LLB 3-year programme Counselling process can check the final merit list through the link which will be available on the official counselling website.

MAH 3-year LLB Counselling Final Merit List will be available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Students must note that they will be provided with a direct link to check the merit list on this page as and when the merit list is available on the official website.

How to check the MAH LLB 3-Year Counselling Final Merit List

The Maharashtra CET LLB 3-year programme final merit list will be made available on the official website today. According to the notification given, the merit list will be available by 7 PM today. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the final merit list for MAH LLB 3-year programme.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP Allotment link available online

Step 3: Click on 3 year LLB programme link

Step 4: Click on the Final Merit List given on the homepage

Step 5: Login by entering the credentials and download the CET merit list for further reference

