MAH CET 2022 Admit Card for MBA Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Know How To Download

MAH CET MBA Admit Card 2022 (OUT): The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit card of MAH CET MBA today on 12th August in online mode. Candidates can download the MAH CET admit card 2022 for MBA from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. They will need their MAH CET MBA application number and date of birth for downloading the admit card.

To appear for the exam, candidates must carry their Maharashtra CET 2022 hall ticket 2022 of MBA along with valid photo id proof to the test centre on the exam day for verification purposes. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for MBA/MMS will be conducted on 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2022 in computer-based mode.

MAH CET 2022 Date

Events Dates MAH CET admit card 12th August 2022 MAH CET exam 23rd, 24th and 25th August 2022 MAH CET MBA result To be announced

How To Download the MAH CET 2022 Admit Card?

In order to appear in the exam, candidates will have to download the Maharashtra CET MBA admit card. They can download it by using the required credentials in the login window. MHT CET admit card will be not released via any other mode, therefore candidates are advised to download it in online mode. They can check the steps to download MAH CET Admit Card for MBA -

Step 1 - Go to the official website Maharashtra CET - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the MAH MBA CET 2022 download link.

Step 3 - Login with Application Number and Password.

Step 4 - Submit and download the MHT CET Admit card.

Step 5 - Take a printout for future reference.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on MAH CET 2022 Admit Card?

Maharashtra MBA/MMS CET hall ticket 2022 will likely to have information about exam date and time, MHT CET exam centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates must check the MAH CET admit card carefully. In case, candidates find any error or discrepancy in MAH CET MBA 2022 hall ticket, they must immediately get in touch with the exam help desk and get it rectified. Candidates can reach out on the given helpline number from 10 am to 6 pm on working days.

Also Read: Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 (Released): Check Maharashtra FYJC Admission Round 2 Results at 11thadmission.org.in