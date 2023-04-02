MAH CET 3-year LLB 2023: Registration Date Re-extended, Check New Dates Here

MAH 3-Year LLB CET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra CET cell has re-extended the MAH CET 3-year LLB registration date till April 4, 2023, in online mode. Earlier, the last date to submit the application form was March 31, 2023. But later it got extended to April 4, 2023. Those candidates who are yet to apply can register themselves by visiting the official website- llb3cet2023.mahacet.org

MAH 3-Year LLB CET 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2023 Important Dates

According to the official schedule, the Maharashtra LLB 3-year Common Entrance Test (CET) 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 2 and May 3. It is advisable for the candidates to fill out the registration form before the deadline.

Check MAH CET 3-Year LLB 2023 Official Notification Here

Steps to register for MAH CET 3-Year LLB programme 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of MAH CET Cell

Step 2: Now, look for the MAH-LLB (3Years) CET 2023 tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the direct registration link given

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details required in the MAH CET Registration form 2023

Step 5: Enter all the details in the registration form

Step 6: Upload all the required documents as asked in the MAH CET application form

Step 7: Submit the MAH CET 3-Year LLB registration fee via online payment and click on submit to proceed further

Step 8: Go through the entire application form and then click on the submit button

Step 9: Download the MAH CET 3-Year LLB registration form for future use

