MAH MBA CAP facility to accept allotted seats begins at mba2023.mahacet.org.in for round 1, check steps here

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra issued the Maharashtra MBA CET final merit list for CAP round 1. Candidates with allotted MBA seats in the participating colleges will have to log in and accept the offered seats online at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. The last date to accept allotted for MAH MBA admission is August 5, 2023.

Reporting to the allotted college and the process of verifying documents and payment of fees for CAP round 1 began on August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, candidates can also check the Maharashtra MBA cut-off merit for all India seats CAP round-I for MBA admission.

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2023 Seat Acceptance Window - Direct Link (Available Now)

Maharashtra MBA CET Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the table to know MHT CET counselling dates for round 1 and 2:

Events Dates Last date to accept allotted seats August 5, 2023 by 5 PM MAH MBA CET CAP round 2 vacant seats August 5, 2023 Choice filling and locking option August 6 to 8, 2023 MAH MBA merit list pdf August 10, 2023

How to accept Maharashtra MBA CAP allotted seats online?

Candidates can go through the steps to know how to accept allotted seats for MBA admission in Maharashtra:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: Click on the MAH MBA 2023 option on the left side

Step 3: Select the ‘Final merit display from the options

Step 4: Enter application ID and date of birth to view final merit status

Step 5: Click on the accept allotted seat to confirm the allocation

Step 6: Download the allotment result and report to the college allotted

Step 7: Pay the fees and get documents verified by the department

MHT MBA CET Cutoff 2023

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET MBA/MMS cut-off for CAP round 1. As per the MHT MBA CET cut-off merit released, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai has the highest cut-off standing at 99.99 percentile followed by Sydenham Institute of Management Studies and Research & Entrepreneurship Education(SIMSREE), Mumbai at 99.97, and Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research, Mumbai at 99.92.

