Maharashtra BAMS BHMS BUMS Selection List 2023 Releases for CAP Round 1, Download PDF Here

Maharashtra Health Science Courses 2023-24: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the selection list for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses. Candidates who have registered for counselling can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, to check the Maharashtra Health Science selection list 2023 for round 1. Maharashtra NEET counselling is being conducted for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and other medical and allied courses. The Maharashtra counselling process for NEET is held in online mode.

How to check the Maharashtra NEET BAMS BHMS BUMS Selection List 2023 for Round 1?

Candidates can check the selection list of Maharashtra NEET online from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check the MHT round 1 counselling selection list pdf online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Go to the CAP portal

Step 3: Scroll down, select NEET UG

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on the selection list only for bams/bhms/bums courses CAP round 1

Step 6: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check the list, save and download it for future references

What after the release of Maharashtra NEET AYUSH Selection List 2023?

All the selected candidates have to join their respective colleges by September 20, 2023. While going for reporting, they need to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification:

NEET admit card

Copy of the NEET application form or the confirmation page

NEET result/ scorecard

Domicile certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Passing certificate of Class 12

Aadhaar card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Ex-servicemen certificate /actual service certificate (if applicable)

Domicile of Maharashtra certificate of defence person (if applicable)

Eligibility certificate for EWS category issued by competent authority (if applicable)

Disputed area certificate, mother tongue certificate, Class 10 or Class 12 from MKB area (if applicable)

